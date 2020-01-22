HuffPost Finds

25 Titillating Sex Toys Every Couple Should Try Once

Sex toys for couples who are skeptical of sex toys.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Whether you're skeptical of toys or are a beginner and just don't know where to start, here are the toys every couple should try out.&nbsp;
Whether you're skeptical of toys or are a beginner and just don't know where to start, here are the toys every couple should try out. 

Just like sex, there are many, many kinds of sex toys out there, with even more ways to use them. You’ve got vibrators, stimulators, plugs, rings, toys that go in body parts, ones that go on body parts, and accessories that can be used pretty much anywhere.

Finding the right toy for you and your person is a bit of a (naked) guessing game, but there are a few go-to toys couples can turn to, whether they’re beginners with adult toys or just don’t know where to start.

From a top-selling orgasm balm, to perineum stimulators, there’s something here for every couple.

Get it on with these 25 sex toys every couple should try once:

1
Lovehoney's Bliss Pleasure Balm
Lovehoney
Infused with menthol, this balm increases your chances of an orgasm by stimulating the clitoris and making it extra sensitive.
2
Orlena's Clitoral Sucking Vibrator
Amazon
This waterproof vibrator has three different suction intensities and eight powerful vibration modes that can be used on the clitoris, g-spot, nipples and more.
3
Dame's Eva II
Dame Products
This hands-free vibrator has wings that tuck under the labia while Eva II sits on top. That means you can have clitorial stimulation during penetrative sex, while keeping your hands free.
4
Unbound Saucy Vibrator
Unbound Babes
This playful external vibe is an out-of-this-world addition to any nightstand. It's waterproof, with a foolproof design. AKA, the harder you squeeze, the faster it vibrates.
5
CBD Lube
Unbound Babes
Unbound's Dazy CBD Lube is infused with 30-milligrams of CBD in a slippery water-based lubricant that'll take your next sheets session to new highs.
6
Palma Multi-Speed Vibrating Ring
Unbound Babes
The Palma is the ultimate statement jewelry. This waterproof vibrating ring features three speeds and two modes so you can control the variation in vibrations with your own hand movements.
7
The Tor 2
Lelo
This vibrating couple's ring enhances sensations for both partners.
8
Unbound's Zip Vibe
Unbound Babes
This mini vibe is small but powerful . It's portable, so it's perfect for couples on the go.
9
Orgasm Balm
Lovehoney
This silky-smooth balm heightens sensitivity in stimulating areas like the clitoris and nipples to increase your sensual experience, whether with a partner or during solo play. It's cherry scent is enticing enough to lick off your partner, so it's a good thing it's safe to consume, too.
10
The Ora 2
Lelo
This sex toy simulates oral sex by offering a thrilling, teasing and "better-than-real" sensation -- though your partner might object. It's sure to be a toy you and your partner have a ton of fun with.
11
Dame's Fin Vibrator
Dame Products
This vibrator is designed to be worn between the fingers to add stimulation to the touch. It has three speeds, and is great for foreplay, sex or solo use.
12
The Desire Luxury Panty Vibrator
Lovehoney
This vibrator comes with ribbon-tie lace undies that feature a pocket perfectly sized for your new saddle-shaped vibrator. Its versatile design can be used at home for a fun night in, or wear it out and pass the control to your partner for a fantasy-filling night out. The controls work from up to 8 meters away.
13
CBD Hemp Oil Drops
Endoca
Sexperts say that those who suffer from stress or performance anxiety in the bedroom can alleviate their symptoms with CBD oil. Some sexperts believe CBD oil, the non-psychoactive ingredient in the marijuana plant, could boost spontaneity and increase sensitivity to touch and sexual pleasure. This 15 percent CBD oil from Endoca is made with pure organic hemp, and it helps regulate everything from sleep and appetite to mood, pain and inflammation.
14
IMO Full Silicone Couples Vibrating Ring
Amazon
This vibrating couples ring can be used as a cock ring or as a mini G-spot stimulator. It's made of body-safe silicone and is stretchy enough to accommodate any size.
15
Unbound's Clitoral Jolt Gel
Unbound
This stimulating clitoral gel features electrifying ingredients like peppermint and damiana to increase blood flow to the clitoris. But a word of caution: a little goes a long way.
16
Massage candle
Lelo
Burn one of these beauties to ~set the mood~ and the melted all-natural soy wax, shea butter and apricot kernel oil turns into luxurious massage oil. (Just be sure to check the temperature before you try it out).
17
A Silicone M Cup
Lelo
This high-tech, silicone masturbation cup has six intense vibrating sensations that you can control remotely via a mobile app, so it's fun for both solo play and couples. It's made of body-safe silicone, is nearly silent and is also waterproof
18
Lovehoney's Bionic Vibrating Ring
Lovehoney
This ring gives couples the gift of shared climaxes using its two stretchy rings and vibrating sensations.
19
The Tiani 2
Lelo
Designed to be worn by women during sex, this sex toy has a remote control that makes it a great tool for couples interested in adventurous bedroom play.
20
O.M.G-Spot Stim Serum
Unbound
This peppermint oil and aloe stimulating serum is formulated to increase the size and sensitivity of the G-spot. Slip it onto your partner or your favorite toy, and you'll feel the difference.
21
Vibrating Kegel balls for better orgasms
We-Vibe
These vibrating Kegel balls mix work and pleasure by helping you strengthen your pelvic floor muscles with three interchangeable weights, while adding stimulating vibrations for a new level of pleasure. When you strengthen your PC muscles, you drive blood flow and increased circulation, which in turn leads to more intense orgasms.
22
We-Vibe's Sync G-spot and clitoris stimulator
We-Vibe
This toy is designed to be worn and enjoyed with a partner during sex. It works by stimulating both the G-spot and the clitoris, but both partners get the benefits of the vibrations. It's one of We-Vibe's best-selling toys.
23
The Nexus silicone double dildo
Babeland
Designed with the female anatomy in mind, and made to be worn in a harness.
24
A vibrating plug
We-Vibe
We-Vibe's Ditto is designed for curious couples. The vibrating plug stimulates with gentle pressure and rumbly vibrations, and can be used by remote or app connection.
25
A beginner's bondage kit
Lovehoney
This bondage-for-beginners kit has everything you and your partner need to explore and have a fun night: blindfold, ball gag, flogger, and wrist and ankle cuffs.
shoppablefamily and relationshipsSexHuffPostshopping