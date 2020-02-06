HuffPost Finds

Exhilarating Sex Toys For Couples Who Need To Get Out Of A Routine

Getting over that hump is easier than you think.

Get rid of that relationship rut with these fun sex toys.
Sometimes, couples who’ve been together for a long time can get into a rut that needs a little boost. That means it’s inevitable that routines can also make their way into the bedroom.

Getting over that, er, hump, means you’ve got to reconnect about what you both want in the bedroom. And it might take more than a new sex position or sexy piece of lingerie to get you there.

Here’s the good news: Getting it on doesn’t have to be hard — at least, not in an abstract way. Fortunately, we did all the work for you and found sex toys that’ll add get rid of all those bedroom blues and add some spice to your sex life.

Whether you just want a little extra excitement or are planning on getting even steamier, you’ll find the right sex toy for you and your partner.

Check out these sex toys that’ll kick you out of that rut once and for all:

1
Liberator Heart Wedge
Babeland
You can position yourself any way you want with this heart-shaped wedge. Find it for $79 at Babeland.
2
Spirits Sex Board Game
Urban Outfitters
Read the first review at your own risk. But this could be a gag gift that you can pull out from your nightstand whenever you want. Find it for $14 at Urban Outfitters.
3
Bandit
Unbound
This ring's supposed to be intense. Find it for $12 at Unbound.
4
Tryst Multi Erogenous Zone Vibrator
Babeland
You might this vibrator comes in a weird shape, but its shape multi-functional to simulate different areas. It even has three speeds to choose from. Find it for $119 at Babeland.
5
Intima Silk Blindfold
LELO
You've probably got to see it to believe it. This blindfold will give you two some electricity. Find it for $69 at LELO.
6
The Essentials Kit
Maude
The "essentials" are a pack of condoms, organic lube and a massager. And the kit comes in a travel bag that's ready anytime you are. Find it for $75 at Maude.
7
Bliss Orgasm Balm
Lovehoney
This menthol-infused balm is for clitoral simulation and can help enhance pleasure. Find it for $15 at Lovehoney.
8
Awaken + Free Intimacy Lubricant
Foria
Change things up with Awaken first, an oil made from nine plant-based aphrodisiacs, and then Foria's CBD lube. The lube's free for a limited time if you order Awaken. Find the duo for $48 at Foria.
9
Magic Wand Rechargeable Extra Powerful Cordless Vibrator
Lovehoney
With an extra long handle and eight vibration styles, this vibrator's meant to be intense. Even the description of this wand warns to "brace yourself." Find it for $150 at Lovehoney.
10
Oh! To Go Bag
Unbound
It's perfect for a weekend getaway for the two of you. The bag includes a mini vibrator, a set of single-use lubes and a condom. Find it for $34 at Unbound.
11
überlube
Urban Outfitters
This lube's meant to leave skin soft and smooth but not sticky. Find it for $18 at Urban Outfitters.
12
Duo
Dame
Dame's couple kit has a vibrator, lube, condoms and socks. Yup, those socks are supposed to keep your toes warm and your mind focused, too. Find it for $60 at Dame.
13
Alive 10 Function Remote Control Vibrating Love Egg
Lovehoney
The love egg comes with a remote so you can spice things up near and far. Find it for $50 at Lovehoney.
14
Happy Rabbit Ring
Babeland
You'll be busy bunnies with this toy. The ring has three intensity speeds and nine patterns. Find it for $50 at Babeland.
15
Etherea Silk Cuffs
LELO
These aren't going to be handcuffs that are hard to get out of and they're made from silk and suede. Find them for $59 at LELO.
16
Lyla 2
LELO
You're in luck: this bullet-style massager has controls that respond to movement. Find it for $111 at LELO.
17
Lover's Oil
Verishop
You can use this oil to moisturizeand heighten your senses. Find it for $32 at Verishop.
