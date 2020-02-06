HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Get rid of that relationship rut with these fun sex toys.

Sometimes, couples who’ve been together for a long time can get into a rut that needs a little boost. That means it’s inevitable that routines can also make their way into the bedroom.

Getting over that, er, hump, means you’ve got to reconnect about what you both want in the bedroom. And it might take more than a new sex position or sexy piece of lingerie to get you there.

Here’s the good news: Getting it on doesn’t have to be hard — at least, not in an abstract way. Fortunately, we did all the work for you and found sex toys that’ll add get rid of all those bedroom blues and add some spice to your sex life.

Whether you just want a little extra excitement or are planning on getting even steamier, you’ll find the right sex toy for you and your partner.