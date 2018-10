10 Of The Best Sex Toys For Men, According To Sex Therapists

Aneros Helix Syn Silicone Prostate Massager

Lovehoney

"I recommend Aneros' prostate massager because massaging the prostate both feels good and is also good for prostate health!" Kahn said. "Sounds like a win-win to me. It terms of utilizing anal play with penetration, that's primarily about your own body. Some people find that it enhances their erection and others find it overstimulating (and everything in between!). I'd recommend going to the website and choosing which one is most appealing to you, and experimenting with what feels best to you!"