10 Of The Best Sex Toys For Men, According To Sex Therapists

Why should women have all the fun with sex toys?
These days, sex toy manufacturers are catering to all types of men ― including men who have difficulty climaxing, trans men and men just looking to up the ante during solo play or sex with a partner.
Below, sex therapists share the products they think every guy should have tucked away in their nightstand.
1
Tenga Flip Hole Masturbator
Lovehoney
2
LELO Bruno Vibrating Prostate Massager for Men
Amazon
3
The Hot Octopuss Pulse III Solo and Duo
Lovehoney
4
Perfect Fit Play Zone
Amazon
5
Surgical Steel Donut Ball Stretcher Weights
Amazon
6
BuckOff FTM Stroker
Amazon
7
We-Vibe Pivot App Controlled Rechargeable Vibrating Cock Ring
Lovehoney
8
Aneros Helix Syn Silicone Prostate Massager
Lovehoney
9
Fleshlight Go Surge Pink Lady Masturbator
Amazon
10
Fetish Fantasy 8 " Vibrating Hollow Strap-On
Amazon