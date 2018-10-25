Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Relationships

10 Of The Best Sex Toys For Men, According To Sex Therapists

The best accessories for better sex, from cock rings to strap-ons.
By Brittany Wong
10/25/2018 07:59am ET

Why should women have all the fun with sex toys?

These days, sex toy manufacturers are catering to all types of men ― including men who have difficulty climaxing, trans men and men just looking to up the ante during solo play or sex with a partner.

Below, sex therapists share the products they think every guy should have tucked away in their nightstand.

1
Tenga Flip Hole Masturbator
Lovehoney
Great for: The sex toy skeptical

"The Tenga Flip is the gold standard for male masturbators," said sex therapist Vanessa Marin. "I've had many clients who were initially skeptical when I made this recommendation, but whose minds were blown after they tried one!"
2
LELO Bruno Vibrating Prostate Massager for Men
Amazon
Great for: Anyone looking to get into prostrate play

"Men are learning the benefits of prostate massage, from health and wellness benefits to enhancing pleasure, enhancing orgasm and bringing sexuality to a whole new level," said Moushumi Ghose, a sex therapist and author of Classic Sex Positions Reinvented"One of my favorites to recommend is the Lelo Bruno Vibrating Prostate Massager. It recharges via USB so you don't have to deal with any annoying batteries, and it has six speeds so you can start slow and work your way up at your tempo."
3
The Hot Octopuss Pulse III Solo and Duo
Lovehoney
Great for: Those who struggle with orgasms

"The Hot Octopuss Pulse III Solo or Duo are fantastic for men who struggle to get erect or reach orgasm," Marin said. "It can also add a unique twist to your masturbation sessions and to partnered play sessions."
4
Perfect Fit Play Zone
Amazon
Great for: The cock ring novice

"I often recommend the Perfect Fit's Play Zone kit," said Stephen Snyder, a sex therapist in New York City. "It's a tower of cock rings of different sizes that can be adapted for various purposes. Very clever."
5
Surgical Steel Donut Ball Stretcher Weights
Amazon
Great for: Fans of cock rings looking to take things to the next level

"The sensation of a heavy piece of surgical steel pulling on the balls is better experienced than described," said John Marchini, a sex therapist in New York City. "The Surgical Steel Donut Ball Stretcher Weight looks good, feels good, and swings and slaps. If cock rings are your thing, take the next step."
6
BuckOff FTM Stroker
Amazon
Great for: Transgender men

"I recommend the Buck Off Sleeve, designed by Buck Angel," said Jesse Kahn, a therapist and director of the Gender & Sexuality Therapy Collective in New York City. "It's designed for and marketed to trans men and trans masc folks. It, unfortunately, doesn't seem to fit everyone and is designed more for trans masc folks on testosterone, but when it does fit, it can be incredibly pleasurable and affirming!"
7
We-Vibe Pivot App Controlled Rechargeable Vibrating Cock Ring
Lovehoney
Great for: The man who wants to play with a partner

"Simply put, cock rings enhance your orgasm," Ghose said. "This can lead to longer and harder erections, plus a little more control. It's even more fun when your ring comes with a built-in vibrator which can be used with a partner. My favorite to recommend to men is the We-Vibe Pivot Vibrator."
8
Aneros Helix Syn Silicone Prostate Massager
Lovehoney
Great for: The guy who cares about getting off his health

"I recommend Aneros' prostate massager because massaging the prostate both feels good and is also good for prostate health!" Kahn said. "Sounds like a win-win to me. It terms of utilizing anal play with penetration, that's primarily about your own body. Some people find that it enhances their erection and others find it overstimulating (and everything in between!). I'd recommend going to the website and choosing which one is most appealing to you, and experimenting with what feels best to you!"
9
Fleshlight Go Surge Pink Lady Masturbator
Amazon
Great for: The man on the go

"Fleshlight does a great job with the quality of their product and have now come out with a compact, travel-size Go Surge Pinky Lady," said Keeley Rankin, a sex therapist in San Francisco, California.These pocket-pussy masturbation toys offer men a sensation more similar to a lover than a hand, making the self pleasuring experiences feel more like the real thing."
10
Fetish Fantasy 8 " Vibrating Hollow Strap-On
Amazon
Great for: The man who wants to please his partner

"The Fetish Fantasy vibrating strap-on is a bedroom must for men who know that just because you're done, doesn't mean sex is over!" said Laurel Steinberg, psychotherapist and assistant professor of sexology at the American Academy of Clinical Sexologists. "It's also good for men who are challenged in the size-department or who have partners that like it extra deep!"
