Ray Kachatorian via Getty Images Take "me time" to a whole new level.

Let’s be frank: Social distancing — however important and necessary for these times — is probably going to mess with your sex life.

That’s especially true if you’re single and can no longer go out to bars and clubs or use your favorite dating apps to meet up with new people.

So, whether you’re taking a break from dating apps for the time being, have a fling who lives in another zip code or find yourself doing more Netflix than chill with your partner — it might be time to take things into your own hands, literally.

Lovehoney, retailer of all things sexy, is offering an extremely well-timed sale on sex toys for up to 70% off. Consider it the perfect time to stock up on some fun social distancing essentials. Like a new sex accessory to spice things up with your partner now that you’re together all the time. Or a little something to destress on your own time.

We found plenty of sex toys perfect for singles, partners and queer couples in this sale, which runs through April 6.

So you can spend more time between the sheets, we’ve rounded up the 10 best sex toys to try during the Lovehoney sale. (They’re NSFW, obviously.)

Click through to see some of our favorites on sale: