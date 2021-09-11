HuffPost Finds

Reviewers Regret Nothing After Buying These 18 Sex Toys

No regrets. None. Zero. Nil. Zip. Nada. Zilch. Nothing at all.
Negesti Kaudo, BuzzFeed Shopping

With so many different sex toys on the market, it can be difficult to figure out which you should buy. We understand and want to make the process easier for you. That’s why we rounded up this list of sex toys that reviewers love so much, they have zero regrets about buying them. Whether you’re just looking for yourself or to share with your significant other, these reviewer-loved picks are bound to please you, too.

1
A powerful miniature wand vibrator
Amazon
It's created with supple silicone for a soft-touch feel and 20 functions to take you right to that blissful, blurry edge.

Promising review: "Ok so I’ve had several toys over the years and I’ll rate this one #1. It only took 20–30 seconds tops to get the job done. I read the reviews so I figured it would work but OMG SMH! I ordered it Friday night and they told me I’ll get it Tuesday but to my surprise it came today. The best part is it came charged and I can put it back on the charger after I’m done. Please treat yourself during this quarantine, you won’t regret it." —Nurse G

Get it from Amazon for $22.05+ (available in four colors).
2
A not-so-delicate rose suction vibrator
Amazon
It's been snatching souls since 2019 with its seven intensities. Nine thousand people and counting have taken the time between orgasms to rate this toy 5 stars, so I would believe them.

Promising review: "Oh sweet mother of God. So squirting is indeed a thing. I was drenched by the time I reached the sixth setting. Do yourself a favor and order this. You will not regret it. I screamed. I cried. I laughed. My whole body quaked. It was easy to clean not overly noisy and could suck the chrome off a bumper." —cassandra cable

Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in two colors).
3
A powerful G-spot vibrator
Amazon
It features 25 vibration modes and a slim but flexible design that allows it to caress pretty much every part of your body.

Promising review: "This is by far one of, if not the best toy I have ever bought!!!! Its quiet, fun, comfy and easy to clean. I am enjoying it like crazy!!!! Not only is it fun for me to use but my partner also enjoys using it on me. If you have not gotten this ORDER NOW!!!!!!!!! you will not regret it. It is money well spent." —Sehara

Get it from Amazon for $31.66+ (available in three colors).
4
The 8-inch Summer Fling dildo by Avant
Amazon
It boasts pretty colors, a supple silicone texture and girth that offers that realistic full feeling in all the right spots.

Promising review: "Awesome awesome awesome! In LOVE. Great price, real silicone, no scent when you open the box. A super velvety touch too. Buy this. You won't regret it!" —AmazonFangirl

Get it from Amazon for $37.75+ (available in six colors).
5
A 14-inch double-ended vibrating dildo
Amazon
It features seven vibrations, so you can get closer than ever with a partner or explore new positions for masturbating.

Promising review: "Wow, this thing is wow just as expected. Usually try out something new for a few days before I do a review, but right out the gate this thing only needs once. We have a plethora of toys but this is up there! It's not the biggest or the strongest but even those will rank below this bad boy!! Thanks again Adorime for another amazing product. I promise you won't regret it!!" —Vincent Ciotti

Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in two colors).
6
A palm-sized vibrator
Amazon
This toy has a "tongue" that has nine vibrations and nine licking motions for dual stimulation.

Promising reviews: "Surprised by how well it worked! I had never seen one like this before so I was skeptical. Now it’s my favorite! Definitely recommend, you won’t regret it!" —Brittany

Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in four colors).
7
A textured silicone vibrator
Amazon
It features 12 vibrating modes and a realistic-inspired design, so you can finally give your favorite spots the attention (and stimulation) they deserve.

Promising review: "Super soft, easy to clean. Easy for beginners. Has 12 different modes which are super strong." —Alexander&Jordan

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two colors).
8
The Original Magic Wand
Amazon
The iconic Magic Wand has been around for a long time and keeps it simple with a flexible neck, two speeds and one control switch to go back and forth between them.

Promising review: "So...everyone knows that this 'massager' is used for 'other activities'....HOLY F$#K!!!! THIS THING WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE FOREVER!!!!!!!! I have LOTS of experience with different sorts of 'massagers' and other VROOM VROOM items, but this joker right here BLOWS EVERYTHING OUT OF THE WATER. You don't even have to be on the 'right spot' to get a mind-blowing experience. The vibrations are so strong it will course through your WHOLE BODY! I'm legit guys!! If you're sitting here right now, contemplating if this would be a good investment or not...CLICK *ADD TO CART* NOW!! You will not regret it...the most powerful, sensation building, toe-curling, body wrenching, juice flowing 'massager' I have ever had. Do the thing...buy it, use it, and LET YOUR MIND, BODY, and SOUL BE BLOWN AWAY!!! (I'm serious.....I will never go back to all the other things.)" —Jared b.

Get it from Amazon for $64.95.
9
A small but mighty bullet
Amazon
It'll blow your mind with 10 settings and also fit in your purse for when you want to spice up your next hookup.

Promising review: "The noise level is pretty quiet compared to other vibrators, doubt anyone will hear it in the next room. Battery life so far is amazing. This little thing is soft, compact, easy to use and charge. Recommend to anyone that wants to have fun alone or with partner. You won't regret buying this, you just might have the best orgasm of your life, all jokes aside. This is truly a lifesaver after a long day." —Riley Wilson

Get it from Amazon for $10.28.
10
A wavy glass dildo
Lovehoney
Designed to deliver a full feeling and extra stimulation with each bead. The adorable heart-shaped end offers easy handling or simply a cute accent between the cheeks.

Promising review: "I was so excited to receive this glass love heart-ended beaded dildo. My god she's so pretty and I'm a sucker for anything pretty. She didn't disappoint, she comes with a nice black velour pouch for storage. It's nice and weighty as glass and steel toys are. I bought it to try anally as I knew it would look cute used there and it's not as girthy as my other one, so I figured it would be a bit more comfortable. I lubed up and used it to massage myself around my clit then slid it inside. The glass feels divine. It's cool, but warms up to your body nicely. The beads really stretch and fill you and your muscles tighten around the dildo as you push and pull it in and out of yourself. I just love this toy and I'm going to be using it along with my other glass beaded toy and try DP. Honestly if you haven't tried glass toys please invest in one you won't regret it. There's something so sensual about them. They're firm and weighty and look so pretty and are great to handle. 10/10 from me. Thanks Lovehoney." —Anonymous

Get it from Lovehoney for $39.99.
11
A vibrating cock ring by Lelo
Amazon
It adds extra stimulation to penetration, whether worn by your favorite human or wrapped around your favorite dildo. This powerful little ring six vibration modes and a fully waterproof design, so you can have good vibes on land or in the shower.

Promising review: "Buy this. I normally cannot have my happy moment during sex. This did the trick in six minutes flat. You will not regret it!!!" —madylyn

Get it from Amazon for $97.99+ (available in two colors).
12
A remote-controlled dual-stimulating vibrator
Amazon
It comes with a range up to 12 meters and waterproof design, so hopefully, you never ever have to watch your partner orgasm alone during sex again (unless that's your thing of course).

Promising review: "Very well pack and great instructions. But here is the good part!! Both the toy and remote are easy to charge and clean and the instructions are very easy to understand. The toy stays active for 20 minutes after being activated. So it makes a great vibrating panty toy to tease as long as you buzz at least every 20 mins (if you aren’t then you’ve failed). The vibration is very strong and the toy is small enough that you can use it during sex! Buy this. You won’t regret it!" —Setec

Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in three colors).
13
A strapless strap-on
Amazon
So you can do away with the fuss of buckles or straps. And a remote-control allows one of you to literally hold the power of nine vibrating modes for both ends in your hands. Say it with me: simultaneous orgasms.

Promising reviews: "Really great product and couldn’t be more happier to use it . Me and the wife used it in the shower and it being waterproof was a game changer for us. The vibration was strong and powerful and made for a mind blowing orgasm the remote control is great for total control. Definitely won’t regret purchasing this. Great buy." —Justin Jameson

Get it from Amazon for $36.89+ (available in two colors).
14
The Jubilee clitoral licking butterfly
Honey Play Box
It has nothing to do with X-Men and everything to do with pleasure via dual stimulation from its nine vibration settings and 10 "licking" modes creating the kind of orgasm that makes you see fireworks. Honey Play Box is small sexual wellness company in California run by a group of sex educators, lesbian meme queens and sex toy connoisseurs passionate about bringing inclusive values to the adult industry. They believe pleasure, play, health and accessibility are necessary for positive experiences of sexuality.

Promising reviews: "I am not sure why this product doesn’t have more reviews, but oh my GOD, I just thought I’d share my personal experience. Hands down the best sex toy I’ve ever used. This made my body do things I didn’t know I was capable of. If you are considering purchasing this product, take this review as your sign to purchase. I promise you and your body will NOT regret." —Sadie

Get it from Honey Play Box for $98 (available in two colors).
15
A unique wand vibrator
Vush
It made a debut in Cardi B's "Up" music video and has gone on to build a very loyal following, so bow down. Her royal highness boasts a waterproof design, five intensity levels and 10 vibrating patterns for up to 50 powerful combinations. If it's up, then it's stuck and I'm into it.

Vush is an Australia-based sexual wellness brand that wants you to love loving yourself. Whoever you are, wherever you come from, whoever you love; you’re welcome here, just as you are.

Promising review: "Accidentally wrote my Majesty Review on a different product, that's how shook I am about this guy. My husband bought me this as a gift. Omg I have only used two vibrations and my mind is blown. I literally saw clouds, 110% out of body experience LOL. I was skeptical about the price but do it, do it, do it! You won't regret it. Thank you Cardi B!" —RNB

Get it from Vush for $120.
16
A not-so-girthy curved silicone dildo
Lovehoney
It features a bold abstract pattern and convenient suction cup base, so it stays put even if you don't.

Promising review: "This was amazing, an amazing investment in my journey into anal play! Firm enough for easy insertion, yet flexible enough to be comfortable. The size is filling without being painful. The length is awesome. I’m still learning to take it all, but it was my first test run! The curve!!!! Oh my god the curve is perfect! Suction cup holds on better than my last toy that’s for sure! I cannot rate this dildo highly enough, if you’re considering purchasing this but aren’t sure, just buy it, you won’t regret it for a second." —Anonymous

Get it from Lovehoney for $26.99 (available in three colors).
17
A clitoral suction vibrator
Amazon
It takes the idea of pin-pointed pleasure to a different level with its six levels of intensity and non-contact direct stimulation.

Promising reviews: "Wife's new favorite toy. Small, discreet, relatively quiet compared to a normal vibrator, but POWERFUL! And she can keep going, over and over because it's a back and forth suction, not a vibration (causing over stimulation). Holds charge for a long time and easy to clean. You definitely won't regret this purchase!" —Timothy Hughes

Get it from Amazon for $99 (available in four colors).
18
The Bellesa Finger Pro
https://www.instagram.com/p/CPRkdUUsylC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
For the babes who like to get off manually and want to add a little electricity to their a cappella masturbation routine. That little tongue-shaped paddle in the middle of those105 textured rods? It's got 10 different intensities for you to explore.

Promising reviews: "Don't be fooled!! Looks small but oh baby. I've never been a vibrator person and I bought this on a whim. This sweet little number will make you feel like you've been called to high heaven — came twice in record time and felt like I was walking on air. It should be a law that every person with a clitoris should own one. Absolutely amazing. 11/10 would recommend. If you buy one, buy this one. You will not regret it." —tck

Get it from Bellesa for $39.
