Reviewers Regret Nothing After Buying These 18 Sex Toys

A wavy glass dildo

Designed to deliver a full feeling and extra stimulation with each bead. The adorable heart-shaped end offers easy handling or simply a cute accent between the cheeks."I was so excited to receive this glass love heart-ended beaded dildo. My god she's so pretty and I'm a sucker for anything pretty. She didn't disappoint, she comes with a nice black velour pouch for storage. It's nice and weighty as glass and steel toys are. I bought it to try anally as I knew it would look cute used there and it's not as girthy as my other one, so I figured it would be a bit more comfortable. I lubed up and used it to massage myself around my clit then slid it inside. The glass feels divine. It's cool, but warms up to your body nicely.There's something so sensual about them. They're firm and weighty and look so pretty and are great to handle. 10/10 from me. Thanks Lovehoney." — Anonymous