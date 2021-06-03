17 Sex Toys For Anyone Looking To Try Something New

Using the same sex toy all the time can get boring. You may be looking for more stimulation, a hands-free experience or something your partner can also enjoy. If you’re ready to switch things up, here are ah-mazing sex toys that’ll get the job done and step up your pleasure game.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A Satisfyer 2
2
A Sona 2 Cruise clit massager
3
A Shibari Mini Halo
4
A vibrating cock ring
5
A uniquely-shaped Pixie
6
A pocket-friendly vibe
7
An Ora 3 oral sex simulator
8
A Dame Kip lipstick vibrator
9
A cordless Hitachi Magic Wand
10
A wearable G-spot vibe
11
A pair of comfy strap-on harness briefs
12
A Dame Fin finger vibe
13
A rounded Alia vibrator
14
An Ina Wave
15
A squishy vibrator
16
A set of Ohnuts
17
And a double-ended dildo
16 Sex Toys You'll Probably Want To Get Your Hands (And Some Other Things) On ASAP