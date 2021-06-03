HuffPost Finds

17 Sex Toys For Anyone Looking To Try Something New

Finger-friendly vibrators, double-ended dildos and more toys that'll spice up solo or partner play.
By Rachel Dunkel and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Using the same sex toy all the time can get boring. You may be looking for more stimulation, a hands-free experience or something your partner can also enjoy. If you’re ready to switch things up, here are ah-mazing sex toys that’ll get the job done and step up your pleasure game.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A Satisfyer 2
Amazon
This "sensational vacuum" targets your clit with waves and pulsations. It'll do all the work for you, thanks to its hands-free design.

Get it from Amazon for $48.94.
2
A Sona 2 Cruise clit massager
Lelo
It has a discreet, clitoral-stimulating design — it's built to absorb sonic waves and transmit them back to your clit — and it automatically increases intensity when pressed harder against your body.

Get it from Lelo for $111 (originally $139; available in three colors).
3
A Shibari Mini Halo
Amazon
This toy is small in size, but reviewers say it packs a large punch! With 20 different vibration patterns and a waterproof design, you can pleasure yourself in bed, the shower or wherever else you please.

Get it from Amazon for $27.95 (available in two colors).
4
A vibrating cock ring
Amazon
Slip this toy on whenever you want to give your package a little boost. It comes with seven thrilling speeds and modes.

Get it for Amazon for $25.96.
5
A uniquely-shaped Pixie
Amazon
It'll hug your clit, comes with 10 different settings and doesn't make too much noise, so you can have one heck of a pleasure session without waking anyone up.

Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in two colors).
6
A pocket-friendly vibe
Amazon
This portable gem easily fits in a bag, pocket or purse, so you can take advantage of good vibes on the go.

Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in two colors).
7
An Ora 3 oral sex simulator
Lelo
It'll feel like the real deal if not better, thanks to intuitive vibration patterns and its precise rotating motion. It's also waterproof, in case you want to use it in the shower for solo play.

Get it from Lelo for $136 (originally $169; available in three colors).
8
A Dame Kip lipstick vibrator
Dame
This easy-to-grip vibe is designed for targeted stimulation, so it'll get to work on your clit with five different intensities and patterns.

Get it from Dame for $75 (available in two colors).
9
A cordless Hitachi Magic Wand
Amazon
It's rechargeable and comes with four intensities and four vibe patterns, so you can stimulate all your sensitive spots with ease.

Get it from Amazon for $84.
10
A wearable G-spot vibe
Amazon
It comes with a remote control and nine different vibration patterns, so you can turn yourself on with ease.

Get it from Amazon for $28.69.
11
A pair of comfy strap-on harness briefs
Lovehoney
Pegging and strap-on play will be a breeze: Just place a dildo into the O-ring and you'll be on your way to an impromptu pleasure session. It also works with 4.75-inch didos and strapless strap-ons.

Get them from Lovehoney for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XXL).
12
A Dame Fin finger vibe
Dame
This bendable device has five patterns and five intensities to choose from, so you can climax differently every single time. It's also very quiet, so no one will hear it!

Get it from Dame for $95 (available in two colors).
13
A rounded Alia vibrator
Lelo
This chic vibe can pleasure multiple spots, thanks to a slightly pointed tip, wider edges and amazing pulsing.

Get it from Lelo for $69 (originally $139; available in three colors).
14
An Ina Wave
Lelo
Get ready for blended orgasms, because this vibe massages your G-spot with "come-hither" motions and delivers powerful vibrations to your clitoris.

Get it from Lelo for $135 (originally $179; available in three colors).
15
A squishy vibrator
Amazon
Perfect for solo play or partner play, this squishy vibe comes with a flexible head and 10 vibration settings.

Get it from Amazon for $25.18.
16
A set of Ohnuts
Ohnut
These stretching, stackable rings can help make sex more comfy by creating a small buffer between you and your partner.

Get a set of 4 from Ohnut for $65.
17
And a double-ended dildo
Lovehoney
This double-ended toy will hit the spot for you and your partner: it has a curved shape and two insertable ends for amazing G-spot or P-spot stimulation.

Get it from Lovehoney for $149.99.
