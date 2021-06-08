HuffPost Finds

10 Sex Toys Women Will Love Again And Again And Again

Flutter-tip vibrators, double-ended dildos and more toys that'll help you orgasm.
By Harper Hendrickson and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Stimulation is probably one of the first things you think about when it comes to sex toys. Whether you prefer a curved dildo, a personal massager or a flutter-tip vibe, there are a variety of gadgets out there designed to get it done. If you’re ready for a pleasure session like no other, these sex toys below are ready, too.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A Maude flutter-tip vibrator
Maude
Target your clitoris and G-spot with three different vibration levels. It's not noisy and has a water-resistant design, in case you want to have some one-on-one time in your shower.

Get it from Maude for $45 (available in four colors).
2
A beautiful glass dildo
Adam & Eve
Enjoy a sensual massage from this toy's textured bumps and swirls that'll target your G-spot or P-spot.

Get it from Adam & Eve for $34.95.
3
A classic Magic Wand toy
Amazon
It's rechargeable and comes with four intensities and four vibe patterns, so you can stimulate all your sensitive spots with ease.

Get it from Amazon for $84.
4
A waterproof Satisfyer Pro 2
Amazon
This "sensational vacuum" targets your clit with waves and pulsations. It'll do all the work for you, thanks to its hands-free design.

Get it from Amazon for $48.87.
5
A weighted curved dildo
Amazon
With a weighted interior and two different ends (bulbed and slim), you can massage and stimulate your G-spot.

Get it from Lovehoney for $49.99.
6
A Lelo Sona Cruise
Lelo
This massager surrounds your clitoris (not just the tip) and has eight different settings, so you can experience multiple orgasms.

Get it from Lelo for $99 (available in three colors).
7
A waterproof wand vibrator
Amazon
A flexible head coupled with twenty patterns and eight speeds make this customizable for just about anyone's ultimate pleasure.

Get it from Amazon for $32.95 (available in four colors).
8
A powerful vibrating toy
womanizerglobal / Instagram
Pressure waves will give your clit all the attention, so you can sit back, relax and enjoy gentle suction.

Get it from Adam & Eve for $129.
9
A small waterproof massager
Bedroom Kandi
This discreet toy comes with three pre-set pulsations and has a waterproof design, so you can use it in the shower or take it with you on the go.

Get it from Bedroom Kandi for $36.
10
And a double-ended dildo
Lovehoney
This double-ended toy will hit the spot for you and your partner: it has a curved shape and two insertable ends for amazing G-spot or P-spot stimulation.

Get it from Lovehoney for $149.99.
shoppingSexsex toysMasturbation