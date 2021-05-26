HuffPost Finds

16 Sex Toys You'll Want To Get Your Hands (And Other Things) On ASAP

Treat yourself to a thrusting rabbit vibrator, anal plugs and more toys that'll feel really, really good.
By Jennifer Tonti and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Finding the ultimate sex toy ― one that’ll feel comfortable to use, doesn’t make too much noise and delivers a lot of pleasure ― is possible. Whether you’re all about back door play or high-tech stimulation, there’s a toy out there that’ll leave you coming back for more. Here are some options if you’re looking to expand your collection and take your solo or partner play to a new level.

1
A Lelo Sona
Lelo
Air pulses stimulate every part of your clit so you can enjoy a longer and more full-bodied orgasm.

Get it from Lelo for $69 (originally $99; available in three colors).
2
A waterproof We-Vibe couples vibrator
Bellesa Boutique
You and your partner will love this little toy, which comes with a remote control for hands-free play and delivers 10 thrilling vibrations.

Get it from Bellesa Boutique boutique for $139.
3
A Soraya 2 Clitoral and G-Spot Vibe
Lelo
A sleek design, 12 vibrations and a broad and flexible tip for enhancing G-spot sensations make this toy a great pick if you desire a fancier pleasure session.

Get it from Lelo for $219 (available in three colors).
4
A seven-piece anal trainer set
Babeland
Get an intro to anal play with this set that's anything butt boring and comes with beginner-friendly equipment (including small, medium and large anal plugs) for first-timers.

Get it from Babeland for $164.99 (available in two colors).
5
An oral sex simulator
Lelo
It'll feel like the real deal if not better, thanks to intuitive vibration patterns and its precise rotating motion. It's also waterproof, in case you want to use it in the shower for solo play.

Get it from Lelo for $169 (available in three colors).
6
A pair of sexy boxer briefs
Rodeoh
If you're done using tight strap-ons, these briefs double up as a harness and packer, plus they'll feel comfortable to wear.

Get them from Rodeoh for $49.99 (available in sizes S–1X).
7
A Tor 2 Cock Ring
Lelo
You and your partner will love this discreet vibrator, which delivers waves of vibrations and can be turned up or down for next-level sex positions.

Get it from Lelo for $139 (available in two colors).
8
A Bellesa Boutique Diosa
Bellesa Boutique
Soft silicone curves, a four-inch girth and seven vibe settings will give you amazing blended orgasms.

Get it from Bellesa Boutique for $109 (available in two colors).
9
A Fifty Shades of Grey restraining kit
Adam & Eve
Inspired by E.L. James' erotic novels, this set comes with adjustable restraint webbing, velcro-friendly wrist and ankle cuffs and more gear to pleasure you and your partner.

Get it from Adam & Eve for $64.99.
10
A Clone-A-Willy Vibrator Molding Kit
Lovehoney
If you need a fun little project, this kit has everything to make a realistic dildo that's the same shape and size as your or your partner's package.

It comes with a molding tube, specially timed molding powder, two-part platinum-cure silicone mix, a single-speed vibrating unit, full instructions, thermometer and stirring stick.

Get it from Lovehoney for $44.99 (available in six colors).
11
A Satisfyer Pro Deluxe
Bellesa Boutique
Its touch-free stimulation will gently target the area around your clitoris (and not your actual clit), so you'll experience slower climaxes without numbness.

Get it from Bellesa Boutique for $69.
12
A Gigi 2 From Lelo
Lelo
A curved tip will give you an amazing massage and you can control vibration intensity with four buttons. (Think of it as a pleasure remote for your clit and G-spot.)

Get it from Lelo for $139 (available in four colors).
13
A fluttered tip Maude vibrator
Maude
Target your clitoris and G spot with three different vibration levels. It's not noisy and has a water-resistant design, in case you want to have some one-on-one time in your shower.

Get it from Maude for $45 (available in four colors).
14
A Le Wand Petite Personal Massager
Babeland
This pretty vibe, which comes with six patterns and 10 speeds, won't wake up your roommates or family members.

Get it from Babeland for $139.99 (available in three colors).
15
A Satisfyer Pro 2
Bellesa Boutique
This "sensational vacuum" targets your clit with waves and pulsations. It'll do all the work for you, thanks to its hands-free design.

Get it from Bellesa Boutique for $59.
16
And a popular thrusting rabbit vibe
Bellesa Boutique
Choose from three thrusting modes to experience strong vibrations and a blended orgasm like no other.

Get it from Bellesa Boutique for $149.

