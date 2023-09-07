Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Moves Forward

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones, shown at an Aug. 26 news conference, is facing a sexual assault case in which the team itself is accused of being "complicit and negligent." Sam Hodde/Associated Press

The latest appeal by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in the sexual assault lawsuit against him was denied by the Supreme Court of Texas last week.

The lawsuit, which accuses Jones of sexual assaulting a woman who goes by J.G., was dismissed in February 2022, but a state appellate court reversed that decision, according to The Dallas Morning News.

In court documents, J.G. alleges that Jones “sexually assaulted her by forcibly kissing her on the mouth and by grabbing her without her consent” in the Tom Landry Room at AT&T Stadium. It happened Sept. 16, 2018, according to the Dallas Morning News. The Dallas Cowboys organization was “complicit and negligent because it knew about Mr. Jones’s history of similar conduct and failed to properly supervise him,” the court document says.

J.G. said the alleged sexual assault gave her “severe emotional distress” and “psychological pain and suffering,” and left her with medical expenses, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“My client is pretty excited about it,” J.G.’s attorney Thomas Daniel Bowers told HuffPost on Thursday. “It took a while, but honestly, we were pretty confident that the court would make the right decision, so it’s a great day for sex abuse victims and our client as well.”

He said J.G. is hoping to get justice.

“If somebody violates you, you expect to get justice and let a jury hear it and make a decision, so there’s no way out of this for him; he’s headed for trial.”

