Sexy Face Shields Actually Exist, And You Might Need One

We should all know by now that wearing a face mask is perhaps the best way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. So it was only a matter of time before the fashion community answered the call — to absurdist extremes.

We’re talking about face shields. Sexy face shields.

These aren’t the run-of-the-mill plastic face shields you might’ve spotted on cyclists, doctors and even folks strolling down the street hoping for extra protection. These are fashionable face shields that attach to hats, visors and hoods for a stylish safety statement that’s also kind of ... sexy?

Who would have thought in 2020 we’d be strutting down the street looking like a badass beekeeper or a femme fatale from the future. Or that we would become a “Choose Your Fighter” avatar from a dystopian video game, kicking ass and social distancing behind a clear vinyl veil.

As ridiculous as this accessory seems, it might actually be useful for the times we’re living in. If you’re a glasses wearer struggling with face masks, these face shields might be a solution. They might also work if you want to partake in outdoor dining but don’t feel comfortable taking off your mask to eat or drink.

As face masks become a part of our everyday life, you can probably expect to see more mask innovations and similar stylish solutions. We’ve already seen light-weight face masks with filters, face masks with straw holes, face mask chains and now — sexy face shields.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised in April that everyone should be wearing a non-medical face mask or face covering when going outside. Some states have made mask-wearing mandatory in public.

The CDC doesn’t recommend the use of face shields for normal everyday activities or as a substitute for cloth coverings, but they could be a choice for those who have to be in close contact with others. And, hey, at least they are making more stylish ones now.

If you’re in the market for one, we rounded up some cute face shields from places such as Etsy and Walmart, below.