32 Sexy Intimates That Are Actually Comfortable

Comfy bras, undies and lingerie you're actually gonna want to wear.
By Elena Garcia and Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Finding bras, underwear and lingerie that are both sexy and comfortable may feel like an impossible task. We’re here to assure you that you don’t have to give up comfort for the sake of feeling sexy, or vice versa. (Seriously!) Just check out our list of undergarments that prove you really can have the best of both worlds.

A pack of undies
Amazon
This pack is filled with a variety of thongs, G-strings and hipsters to have you covered — as much as you'd like.

Promising review: "Love these soooo much! Honestly, was a little scared to try but I LOVE IT! Everything I got was soooo comfy and so cute. Definitely worth the price and it was a fun surprise to see what I got. Some designs are not what I would normally buy but having them now I totally would have never thought that I would like them! The boyfriend likes them too! Would recommend!" — Kat

Get a pack of 10 for $18.48 (available in sizes XS–3XL).
A lace and mesh bodysuit
Amazon
It's designed with a satin waistband, and reviewers of all body types swear it's stunning.

Promising review: "OMG. I try not to say 'OMG' often as I find it pretty annoying, but this piece of lingerie is truly OMG-worthy. I bought it because one of my friends swears by one-piece style lingerie and it was cheap. It looks tight, doesn't look like it would have much breast support (kinda important with DDDs), and I am super, super self-conscious. However, I tried this on and immediately loved it. Without a bra, my breasts were held in a position that really accentuated their volume and cleavage. The middle band was tight enough to show off my waistline, but overall the entire piece is loose enough to be super comfortable. This piece makes me feel confident, comfortable, and sexy as hell. And yes, my boyfriend loves it too." — Kindle Customer

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in six colors, and sizes S-4XL).
A super-soft (and matching) microfiber Savage X Fenty demi cut bra and bikini bottom undies set
Amazon
These honestly aren't badly priced at all — but I want every color, which will be a bit of a splurge. FYI, the bra is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

Promising review (for the bottoms): "These panties are sexy without being revealing, and the touch of lace around the legs is just adorable. The fit is excellent, and they just feel good against the skin. They hold their shape even after several washes and wears, which is a big plus. I was worried about the lace being an irritation to the skin, but it's not. It's soft, and I don't even notice it. Without a doubt, these are good panties, but they do run a little expensive for just one pair." — Momma Becky

Get them from Amazon: bralette for $31.90+ (available in nine colors, and sizes 32A-38D) and the undies for $8.44+ (available in 11 colors, and sizes XS-XL).
A gorgeous unlined HSIA minimizing bra
Amazon
It looks like something a mermaid would wear, in the best way.

Promising review: "This bra is, by far, my new favorite. I ordered three, and this one provides the perfect amount of coverage while still being adorable. It is also really soft and fits well. I plan to buy more in different colors which is easy since they are a fraction of Victoria's Secret bras." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four colors, and sizes 32C–42DDD).
A V-neck, lace-detailed chemise
Amazon
Perfect for layering under your favorite dress, and even better for when you take that dress off.

Promising review: "This is stretchy, soft, and has the perfect amount of lace. Plus, it's very comfortable and fits like a second skin." — Amat Photog

Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in 22 styles, and sizes 16-28).
A pack of seamless high-cut lace panties
Amazon
You'll want to buy these ASAP — just look at all the colors they come in!

Promising review: "All my life, I have settled for merely acceptable underwear — underwear that would hopefully get me through the day with a minimum of embarrassment and discomfort. Well, today that changed. These cute, comfy underwear changed my life! They are decently priced but not cheaply made. They are comfortable and fit just right!! I love how they came in their own pink box and very discreet. There are six pairs all different colors in the box. They are also pretty sexy. All in all, I would absolutely buy these again and recommend them. These are a must-buy!" — Mandii

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five packs, and sizes S–2XL).
An elegant matching bralette and lace undie set
Amazon
This is cuter than any of the clothes you'll wear over it.

Promising review: "Wow, this set is much nicer than I was expecting! The material is so soft and not at all itchy, and I've had more expensive lace undies that were worse quality than this! The bra gives me more lift than the $30 PADDED bralette I was previously wearing before this. Honestly well worth the money. This set is both comfy and sexy." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 12 colors, and sizes S-2XL).
A pack of cotton and spandex blend hipster panties
Amazon
So you're sitting pretty every day of the week — and then some.

Promising review: "The absolute BEST underwear EVER. I'm finally wedgie-free for the first time in my life! I was constantly picking my underwear outta my crack UNTIL I found these underpants!!! I'm literally getting rid of all of my other underwear because they suck compared to these. They're cute, comfy, and sexy enough — yet provide enough coverage to be all that you'll ever need. Two of my girlfriends have also made the switch and couldn't be happier." —Amazon Customer

Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four packs, and sizes S–4XL).
A padded, wire-free lace bralette
Amazon
It's designed to provide support without the bulk — plus it has that scalloped edge for a little extra va-va-voom.

Promising review: "I love this bra, it's super comfortable and the lace is very pretty. Perfect for daytime and nighttime. I've tried other bras from Amazon, so far this one is the best!! I love wearing it, makes me feel sexy. :)" —Nicole

Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors, and sizes S-2XL).
A pair of lace and cotton thong panties
Torrid
Perfect for when you really want to tell someone to kiss your...

Get it from Torrid for $12.50 (available in sizes M–6XL).
An unlined Smart & Sexy lace bra
Amazon
So you can get some full coverage while still getting a sheer look.

Promising review: "I am in love with these bras and will definitely buy them again. They are soft and gorgeous. I cannot believe the price and quality. I am a 34DDD and these bras fit PERFECTLY and comfortably. In addition to these bras, I purchased two very expensive Wacoal bras. I like these so much more." — T. Morrisroe

Get it from Amazon for $11.73+ (available in 11 colors, and sizes 32C–46DDD).
A playful ruffle and mesh lingerie set
Amazon
For when you're feeling a little frisky.

Promising review: "This product is amazing! I am a member of the itty bitty titty community. The bottom was completely untied when it arrived and you tie it yourself. The top is comfortable and cute. It fits well and isn't too revealing. It's hard finding lingerie to fit me but this purchase was perfect and it arrived on time." — Mandy

Get it from Amazon for $7.15+ (available in 28 colors, and sizes S-2XL).
A pack of low-rise lace trim thong undies
Amazon
So comfortable you'll forget you're wearing them — and thanks to the design, no one will *see* you're wearing them.

Promising review: "Comfy is the keyword here. I'm very picky when it comes to underwear since I'm quite bottom-heavy, but these are perfect! The lace trim is soft and stretchy, which allows a perfect fit around my waist. Based off the size chart provided, I went with the medium (6–8), as I've been a size seven in many different brands of underwear in the past. Because of the stretch in the lace, I would maybe consider one size smaller since they may stretch over time." — Kim

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four colors, and sizes XS–XL).
An embroidered lace push-up bra and matching undie set
Amazon
So you can get all matchy-matchy beneath the sheets — or your clothes.

Promising review: "I was very worried about getting a set but this fit perfectly, top and bottom! I took the advice I was seeing in other reviews and ordered one size up, a 40D. (Normally I am a 38D.) It is truly a perfect fit. It is also incredibly comfortable and very sexy! I am greatly anticipating my husband's face when I show him." — Kelly Reney

Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in five colors, and sizes 32A–40D).
A flirty little pack of cheeky lace undies
Amazon
They're the perfect combination of sexy and comfy — just like you!

Promising review: "I don’t usually write reviews but these deserve a 5/5. They are soft and comfortable, you can barely feel them, but they are also sexy. I can wear them with any type of bottoms (leggings, jeans, skirt, etc). I will definitely purchase more!" —Laura Shelly

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $16.90 (available in six packs, and sizes XS–2XL).
A pack of luxuriously stretchy and flexible G-string underwear
Amazon
They're designed with a floral lace and discrete silhouette so the only people who can see them are the ones you want to see them.

Promising review: "Sexy and comfortable. These are amazing. My husband loves them on me. Out of all six, one seam came loose on one pair...though we could've just been rough with them on the honeymoon." — TnA

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $12.99 (available in sizes S-XL).
A padded lace-detail halter bralette
Aerie
It's comfy enough to layer up while you lounge around the house.

Promising review: "It fits great on my chest and is very comfortable to wear! Would recommend!" — ALICE

Get it from Aerie for $20.97 (available in six colors, and sizes 2XS–2XL).
A pair of soft jersey low-rise boy shorts
Target
They're available in classic solid colors or in this adorable print to give your undies drawer a little life.

Promising review: "This is one of the few pairs of underwear I own that passes the wedgie test! I can wear these all day without them riding up or sliding down, and no wedgies! Not to mention the material is really soft so they’re just all around very comfortable underwear. I’m buying one in every color now." — Maria LB

Get them from Target for $6.99 (available in four colors/styles, and sizes XL-4XL).
An underwire thong bodysuit
Amazon
For when you don't want those damn panty lines but still want the bodysuit look.

Promising review: "My usual size fit perfectly. The material is super stretchy and very comfortable, I’d pick this lingerie over my Victoria’s Secret lingerie any day!" — T.S.

Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in nine colors, and sizes S-4XL).
A set of unlined lace full-coverage bras
Amazon
You can perfectly pair these with your favorite silky button-up — imagine them peeking out just enough!

Promising review: "These are unbelievably pretty and comfortable. I was a manager at Victoria's Secret for years and can honestly say these are far superior to anything we sell. I have recommended to many of my busty lady friends. Girls, you can even sleep in these and wake up with everything where you left them." — JAMIE LEE DUNLEAVY

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $20+ (available in four colors, and sizes 34C-44DD).
A minimizing floral lace bra
Amazon
It'll always be there to offer you the support you need.

Promising review: "Great bra, I wasn't sure how this was gonna work out since I don't buy bras online, but it turned out pretty good. Color is pretty true, sizing is also true, and I find it really comfortable because of the thick band. Doesn't dig into my armpits and doesn't ride up from behind. It's pretty light and thin, so far it's a great purchase." — Sipeish

Get it from Amazon for $17.84+ (available in 21 colors, and sizes 32C-44DDD).
A pack of the softest and stretchiest cotton underwear
Amazon
For those days when you decide to forgo pants and set up shop on your couch.

Promising review: "I love these underwear! Very cute and comfortable. The only problem that I have is not staring at myself in the mirror to look at them. I will definitely be buying some more in a different color." — Amazon Customer

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors, and sizes M–XL).
A two-piece lingerie set
Amazon
Complete with an adjustable lightweight bra and lace panties — sometimes you'll just need a little extra something underneath your daily uniform.

Promising review: "I love this set. It is super comfortable and the stretch lace provides a little lift, which I need. Even the panties fit me well." — J. Matthews

Get the set from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in seven colors, and sizes 32B–40D).
A pack of stretchy Camelia string panties
Amazon
These are designed in cotton and with silk lace for ultimate comfort.

Promising review: "Extremely soft fabric and very well made. They're basic and classic solid colors that fit perfectly — cute and sexy styles! Really like these and will buy more. They're still in very good condition after washing in a mesh bag too." — Nay

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in six sets, and sizes XS–XL).
A plunging V-neck lace bralette
Amazon
You'll look so damn gorgeous in this that you might just decide to wear it as a top.

Promising review: "I love this bralette. I wasn’t sure what size to go with after reading the reviews but just went with a small, my regular size (I’m a 32B for reference) and it fits great! Super comfortable and the detailing looks well-made. I’m going to order in different colors!" — BaileyJudd

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four colors, and sizes S–2XL).
A curve-conforming underwire bra
Amazon
This is designed in a gorgeous sheer lace for a major upgrade to your raggedy ol' bra.

Promising review: "I constantly complain that I can't find a pretty, comfortable bra. Most seem like body armor and are so thick. This one fit my 36C cups true-to-size. It's so pretty on, comfortable, arrived quickly, and all for about half the price of fancy stores. BTW, my husband loves it." — Fredrica

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three colors, and sizes 34C–44DDD).
A set of lace hipster undies
Amazon
They have a gorgeous butterfly design along the, well, butt.

Promising review: "I love them! They are sexy, cute, but also very comfortable — which are all important factors. They're made of a soft, quality material, not scratchy or stiff. The backside is comfortable and covers what you want it to." — Tammy Taber

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $16.90 (available in four colors, and sizes S–2XL).
A Delimira underwire bra
Amazon
It has soft lace details so you can finally have a functional bra that doesn't look totally ugly.

Promising review: "You have no idea how hard it is for me to find a decently priced bra that FITS! This is so perfect! I'm 36G and the middle actually touches me. It's so comfy! I'm ordering one in every color! I'm very happy with this!" — Boggirl907

Get it from Amazon for $19.49+ (available in 24 colors, and sizes 34B–48F).
A mesh and lace V-neck one-piece
Amazon
You can discreetly wear this under your favorite dress for a big reveal.

Promising review: "First I want to say that this piece of lingerie is so stunning and more comfortable than anything. It gives your curves plenty of room. I will say that it won't give you support but it looks great, even with big breasts." — Mackenzie

Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in two colors).
A secure Glamorise front-closure bra
Amazon
It's made with a moisture-wicking fabric, a cushioned band and an underwire that cradles your bust so the wire never touches your body. FYI, the bra is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member.

Promising review: "I cannot tell you how happy I was after the first day of wearing this bra. I have been wearing nothing but Cacique because of the support that helps prevent back pain and thought I was stuck with the heavy, squeaky, padded (seriously, I'm a 42G — on what planet do I need to add bulk??) with straps that constantly slid off my shoulders. This bra has cushioned straps that stay in place, gives great support, is super comfortable, but the best part is it makes me look so good! Please never stop making this bra!!! More color options would be wonderful." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $17.60+ (available in 10 colors, and sizes 34B–56DD).
A pair of cheeky lace panties
Torrid
So you can be pretty in pink under your clothes too.

Promising review: "This color pops and stands out so much. The fit and material is super comfortable and easy to wear all day long." — MISSYC116

Get them from Torrid for $20.50 (available in sizes M-6XL).
And a deep-V lace bralette
Amazon
It's designed with removable cups and extra-wide straps for the kind of comfort you need from every bra you ever wear.

Promising review: "Adequate support and surprising comfort! I have an hourglass figure and wear a 36DDD or F in standard bras. It's been really hard to find bralettes that work for me. This one is the best so far. I can wear it with the pads for a little more lift, or without for a cooler summer bra that still has adequate support and coverage. The lace is holding up well and has softened a bit with gentle washing, while not losing any support. This bra supports me better than I had expected for a bra with so little structure. I highly recommend it if you're looking for adequate support and no underwire." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $10+ (available in 10 colors, and sizes S-2XL).
