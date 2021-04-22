32 Sexy Intimates That Are Actually Comfortable

Finding bras, underwear and lingerie that are both sexy and comfortable may feel like an impossible task. We’re here to assure you that you don’t have to give up comfort for the sake of feeling sexy, or vice versa. (Seriously!) Just check out our list of undergarments that prove you really can have the best of both worlds.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A pack of undies
2
A lace and mesh bodysuit
3
A super-soft (and matching) microfiber Savage X Fenty demi cut bra and bikini bottom undies set
4
A gorgeous unlined HSIA minimizing bra
5
A V-neck, lace-detailed chemise
6
A pack of seamless high-cut lace panties
7
An elegant matching bralette and lace undie set
8
A pack of cotton and spandex blend hipster panties
9
A padded, wire-free lace bralette
10
A pair of lace and cotton thong panties
11
An unlined Smart & Sexy lace bra
12
A playful ruffle and mesh lingerie set
13
A pack of low-rise lace trim thong undies
14
An embroidered lace push-up bra and matching undie set
15
A flirty little pack of cheeky lace undies
16
A pack of luxuriously stretchy and flexible G-string underwear
17
A padded lace-detail halter bralette
18
A pair of soft jersey low-rise boy shorts
19
An underwire thong bodysuit
20
A set of unlined lace full-coverage bras
21
A minimizing floral lace bra
22
A pack of the softest and stretchiest cotton underwear
23
A two-piece lingerie set
24
A pack of stretchy Camelia string panties
25
A plunging V-neck lace bralette
26
A curve-conforming underwire bra
27
A set of lace hipster undies
28
A Delimira underwire bra
29
A mesh and lace V-neck one-piece
30
A secure Glamorise front-closure bra
31
A pair of cheeky lace panties
32
And a deep-V lace bralette