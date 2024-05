12 Confidence-Boosting Swimsuits That Will Make You Love Wearing A One-Piece

An under-$35 option from Amazon with insanely high reviews

The sweet ruffled plunging neckline on this swimsuit doesn't skimp on fun. This soft, full-coverage suit is beloved by over 25,000 reviewers on Amazon, and is available in 22 colors in sizes XS-XXL.: "I'm a mom of 3, 5'6 and 150lbs and got a size medium. It's very flattering. I think the placement of the ties in the back help with the shape. It also doesn't accentuate my mommy belly. I wouldn't say it has a lot of tummy control but it is very flattering. I can't wait to wear it. I'm already thinking about getting another color." — Kristen



"It is so hard for me to find swimsuits that are flattering on me and make me look my age. I am 28, so I still like to look "hot" and feel sexy, but I am 5'8" and 170 lbs so a string bikini is no longer an option lol. This bathing suit is adorable and it wrinkles around the hips/stomach which gives me a thinner, sexier look. The pattern is super cute and I will probably order this in every color. The cleavage part also supports my breasts in a flattering way and my husband is also a fan lol. A must need for the summer season!" — bbq_princess