12 Confidence-Boosting Swimsuits That Will Make You Love Wearing A One-Piece

We are mere days away from the unofficial start of summer, which means swimsuit season has arrived in full force — a time that can be fraught for many. Finding a swimsuit that makes you feel comfortable, confident and like your best self is easier said than done, especially for many women who have had children. This sentiment was echoed by several of my colleagues, one of whom even wrote in Slack: “I have no shame in my bod after three kids but also would like to look [fire emoji] at the neighborhood pool this summer.”