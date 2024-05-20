ShoppingStyleswimsuits

12 Confidence-Boosting Swimsuits That Will Make You Love Wearing A One-Piece

Swimsuits that will make you feel as hot as you are.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

TA3 Plungey swimsuit, Left On Friday Weekender suit, the Stylest System Dreamsculpt square neck tank swimsuit and a Lands' End one-piece swimsuit.

We are mere days away from the unofficial start of summer, which means swimsuit season has arrived in full force — a time that can be fraught for many. Finding a swimsuit that makes you feel comfortable, confident and like your best self is easier said than done, especially for many women who have had children. This sentiment was echoed by several of my colleagues, one of whom even wrote in Slack: “I have no shame in my bod after three kids but also would like to look [fire emoji] at the neighborhood pool this summer.”

Whether you’re a mom or not, a great one-piece swimsuit should make you feel amazing in your own skin. Luckily, there are swimsuits out there that live within the happy medium between naked and matronly! Below, we rounded up a selection of great-looking one-piece swimsuits that will make you look hot while still providing enough coverage to keep you comfy all day long, whether you’re splashing around with your kids or lounging poolside while sipping a mimosa (or both).

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
An under-$35 option from Amazon with insanely high reviews
The sweet ruffled plunging neckline on this swimsuit doesn't skimp on fun. This soft, full-coverage suit is beloved by over 25,000 reviewers on Amazon, and is available in 22 colors in sizes XS-XXL.

Promising reviews: "I'm a mom of 3, 5'6 and 150lbs and got a size medium. It's very flattering. I think the placement of the ties in the back help with the shape. It also doesn't accentuate my mommy belly. I wouldn't say it has a lot of tummy control but it is very flattering. I can't wait to wear it. I'm already thinking about getting another color." — Kristen

"It is so hard for me to find swimsuits that are flattering on me and make me look my age. I am 28, so I still like to look "hot" and feel sexy, but I am 5'8" and 170 lbs so a string bikini is no longer an option lol. This bathing suit is adorable and it wrinkles around the hips/stomach which gives me a thinner, sexier look. The pattern is super cute and I will probably order this in every color. The cleavage part also supports my breasts in a flattering way and my husband is also a fan lol. A must need for the summer season!" — bbq_princess
$34.99 at Amazon
2
Stylest
A square-neck shapewear suit that reviewers say "really delivers"
Multiple HuffPosters have been eyeing this dreamy, bestselling shapewear suit that's designed to be snug and supportive in an effort to enhance your lovely physique. The brand claims that the built-in shapewear can help smooth and sculpt by offering four times more compression than other suits. It has a shelf bra for chest compression and lift and UPF50+ sun protection. It's available in 11 colors in sizes XS-2X.

Promising review: "I have bought SO MANY bathing suits that I had very high hopes for and just didn't pan out.. but this one really delivers on everything promised. It is comfortable and sexy and modest and flattering all at once. Not too high on the leg or too low on the bust, but shows just enough to feel trendy. Not at all matronly but covered up enough to be appropriate the kiddie pool, while still somehow being the sexiest suit I own. It just looks and feels great!" — Henryandjune
$198 at Stylest
3
Andie
A cool keyhole-design option with sizing for long torsos
Available in two colors, this V-neck swimsuit has a plunging style with chic ring detailing that goes down the torso, flashing a bit of extra skin without feeling skimpy or compromising functionality. It has adjustable straps and soft compressive fabric that designed to look and feel like a dream. You can get it in sizes XS-XL in classic or long torso silhouettes.

Promising review: "I am obsessed with this suit. I purchased it for an upcoming trip to Cabo, and I cannot wait to wear this! It is sexy, but secure. I don't feel like I'm going to fall out of this suit at all. Fits like a glove, and is so very flattering. The color is gorgeous. I own several Andie suites and I love them all, but this might be my favorite. Please make the Romana in more color options, I'll buy them all!" — McKenna
$112 at Andie
4
Left On Friday
An elegant suit with a plunging neckline that "feels like a second skin"
Like all the suits in the lineup, this one-piece was specially designed to be as sexy as it is functional and comfortable. It has a deeply plunging neckline with crossed back straps that are supportive, is made with soft, smoothing material that is intended to be compressive and flattering on all silhouettes and is both fade- and snag-resistant, so you know you're getting your money's worth. One of my HuffPost colleagues noted that her Left On Friday suit felt high-quality and fit like a dream.

Promising review: "Modest but sexy for this 44yo mommy. The cut shows just enough but covers where appropriate. Compression fabric hugs all your curves nicely and held up well in the water. Wore for 8hrs and felt like my second skin. For reference I am 5’5” and 115lbs and got small." — Sarah N.
$180 at Left On Friday
5
Lands' End
A "freaking chic" one-piece that offers plenty of bust support
My colleague Greta Geiselman is a major fan of this Lands' End swimsuit, saying "I love that they accommodate larger bust sizes, offer excellent support without looking dowdy, easy to launder and have lasted well." Designed to help you look and feel like a goddess, this high-quality, ultra-durable suit has UPF 50 sun protection and just the right amount of stretch to smooth and firm the physique. You can shop it in two colors and three cup size options in 16W-24W sizing.

Promising review: "This suit is freaking CHIC. I’m a new mom experiencing my first summer with a mum tum (plus some leftover baby weight), so I wasn’t feeling my best when it came time to head poolside. My pre-pregnancy suits fit, but they weren’t as flattering as they once were. Enter this suit! It is great! It has some slight gathering/ruching across the stomach that camouflages any lumps and bumps you might not love. Bust not as perky as it once was? This suit has bra cups that lend support and shape. The neckline is so pretty, too! I wish it came in more colors (Baywatch red, anyone?!), but I’m definitely ordering it next year if this one doesn’t fit again! I’m 5’5” with a short torso, 200 lbs, 36DDD, and I ordered the 16W." — Leigh


$57.98+ at Lands' End
6
TA3
That one you've seen all over Instagram that offers sculpting compression
Multiple HuffPost colleagues (who also happen to be moms) have either had their eye on or been served ads for this swimsuit in their algorithms. It's clearly designed for people still looking to rock a sexy look without skimping on practicality. It's available in 11 colors, three lengths and in sizes XXS-4X. It has soft compressive fabric, adjustable setraps, removable bust pads, a super supportive shelf bra and a snug fit to help keep everything in place. It just might be the ultimate sexy mom suit.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this suit. It is so flattering and hides my mom belly very well. I am 5’3 and 160lbs and ordered a size M in regular length and it fits perfect. My only critique is that it’s a little bit hard to squeeze into the suit, which wasn’t a big issue for me. I love the way it looks and can’t wait to feel confident wearing it this summer." — Aubrey
$178 at TA3
7
Amazon
A plunging one-piece with mesh panels
HuffPost editor Erin Evans says she feels incredible in this suit by Cupshe. Available in 11 colors in sizes M–3XL, this solid one-piece has a plunging neckline with removable pads in the bra area and adjustable straps. The mesh panel detailing adds visual interest along with a bit of sexiness while still providing supportive coverage and a great fit. It couldn't be cooler.

Promising reviews: "Great product! I absolutely love this swim suit! very flattering for bigger girls! It held the girls in and let me enjoy beach activities with my family!" — Jazmin Schott
$39.99 at Amazon
8
Nordstrom
A practical silhouette that's available in a slew of tropical colors
This longtime bestseller has a lot of fans at Nordstrom, where it's racked up a 4.4-star rating across over 650 reviews. This lined swimsuit has adjustable straps and removable soft cups for added support, and is shirred throughout the waist for added detail.

Promising review: “If you’re anything like me, you gave birth to your second child 2 months before the pandemic quarantine began, and you’ve spent the last year working from home while also full time parenting so prioritizing your physical wellbeing went out the window and the last 15 pounds of pregnancy weight remained on your waistline, but now you want to escape to an airbnb with a pool for the weekend and realize you have nothing but bikinis. This suit is perfect for you! Ok but more importantly, I’m 31 yo, 5’7, 150-155 pounds, more apple shape with most of my weight in my midsection. Boobs around 34D, but fluctuate between my baby needs to eat and deflated balloons. I got a size 10 and I’d say it’s perfect. In clothes I’m an 8 pants (some fit some don’t rn) and medium top. Flattering, not frumpy, love it!” — Alexandra47
$83 at Nordstrom
9
Amazon
Or a similar option that reviewers say is just as good
This suit is just too cute to pass up — and surprisingly elegant. It's available in 31 colors in sizes XS-XXL. It has a classic silhouette that's enhanced with ruching and a sexy deep V-neckline with removable soft cups. Sometimes the simplest designs can be the most alluring, and this suit is proof of that. (At least one reviewer favorably compared it to the option in the previous slide.)

Promising reviews: "Best bathing suit. I have this bathing suit in multiple colors. Great coverage for a mom of two in all the right areas" — Jeffrey McGettigan

"Flattering and cute. I haven’t worn a one piece in a long time, but after kids I wasn’t comfortable in a two piece. This suit fits perfect and hides the imperfections." — Jamie Pitzen
$34.99 at Amazon
10
Riot Swim
A Riot Swim suit that is as cool as it is timeless
Shonitra Anthony, a copy editor at HuffPost, has her eyes on this sultry suit from Black-owned brand Riot Swim. A few of her friends own it and love it. She plans on buying one for this upcoming summer. The suit was recently redesigned to give a bit more coverage without sacrificing the overall sexy design. It's made with body sculpting material that flatters the silhouette, is double-lined and has a seamless construction that is buttery soft, comfy and stretchy. It's available in 11 colors in sizes XS-XL.

Promising review: "I am 5’4, 170ish pounds, and wear a size 6-10 defending on the brand. Love this! Definitely glad I got the medium coverage one, it’s still very sexy without being completely up my butt lol. Very flattering. I think I could have sized up to the large, but medium still fits." — Mikala
$150 at Riot Swim
11
Amazon
A strappy retro-style one-piece with splashes of skin
This vintage-inspired swimsuit gives you just the right amount of tummy and booty coverage while still flashing a bit of skin. You'll feel like Marilyn Monroe lounging around her pool when you slip it on. This popular suit is available in multiple colors in sizes S-3XL. HuffPost news editor Lilli Petersen mentioned, "I bought this one and really like it."

Promising reviews: "Love it! Also perfect for nursing. I wanted a bathing suit that I would be able to nurse my son in (without paying for a nursing bathing suit), bd this is perfect! It took me a bit to figure out how to tie it because the straps are super long - but you’re able to do different ties. I highly recommend for anyone who wants to a suit they can breastfeed in!" — Amazon customer

"This is great for having a one piece but It doesn't give that mom one piece vibe!! Love it!" — Conaty
$29.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A wrap tie suit with a cheeky cutout
Also recommended by Evans, she loves the fit and the wide range of colors to choose from. It features a sweet cutout design that adds a bit of skin to an otherwise full-coverage suit. It has a high-waisted bottom half with ruching that accentuates your curves, and features a front tie and adjustable straps with a hook closure for extra support. It's available in tons of colors and sizes XS–22Plus.

Promising review: "It's so flattering, just buy it. I have been searching for a swimsuit for a month and haven't had any luck until I took a risk on this one. I gained a little weight and was looking for a one piece that was cute but didn't make me feel frumpy. I have a long torso and wasn't expecting it to fit because of that, but it was literally perfect. The sizing is accurate and it seems really well made. Accentuates curves but the material hides my mom pooch 🤣 Super cute and comfortable! I rarely review anything on Amazon, but I had to for this one!" — Jessica H.
$35.99 at Amazon
13
MBM
An MBM Zama swimsuit with a dash of upscale gold detailing
Anthony also recommends Black woman-owned brand MBM for timeless, flattering one-pieces that are devastatingly sexy. This chic suit has a plunging neckline, open back and a belted waist that will keep you looking snatched and effortless. The gold-hued hardware detailing makes it look sophisticated and expensive, while the high cut at the legs elongates the body. It's available in sizes XS-XXL.
$145 at MBM
