These 10 Sexy Subscription Boxes Are More Naughty Than Nice

They're perfect for couples — whether you pick one filled with lingerie, adult toys or romantic gifts.

We found 10 sexy subscription boxes. 

What do you get for your person who has everything? Something surprising and spontaneous might do the trick.

That’s why subscription boxes make such great gifts ― the recipient gets something different every time. There are subscription boxes for everything, from men’s clothing to gifts for tweens. There are even sexy subscription boxes that are perfect for sharing with a partner that might make great last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts.

We’ve spotted lingerie subscription boxes that will ship teddies, bras and sleepwear straight to your doorstep, as well as adult toy subscriptions and wine delivery subscriptions to transform any night in from dull to daring.

So you can spend less time searching and more time unboxing, we’ve rounded up 10 sexy subscription boxes that you can sign up for in time for V-Day.

Below, sexy subscription boxes that are more naughty than nice:

1
Adore Me
Adore Me
This monthly subscription curates a showroom of lingerie, bras, underwear and sleepwear that you can shop or skip. Starting at $40 on Adore Me.
2
Shaker & Spoon
CrateJoy
This monthly subscription box sends three unique recipes by top bartenders and everything you need (minus the liquor) to make 12 drinks -- including syrups, bitters, mixers and garnishes. Find it for $40/month at Cratejoy.
3
Novel-Erotics
CrateJoy
This quarterly subscription box sends a book-style storage box with a set of five or more products to spice up your relationship. Find it for $28.33 every three months at Cratejoy.
4
LoveDrop
CrateJoy
This bimonthly subscription box sends two premium sex toys, games, activities and other sensual enhancers to help partners connect and experiment. Find it for $28 every two months at Cratejoy.
5
Winc
Winc
This monthly wine subscription box sends four bottles of wine tailored to your taste preferences, as well as speciality gift boxes. Starting at $50 at Winc.
6
Seductive Pleasure
CrateJoy
This monthly, bimonthly or quarterly subscription box sends one or two full-sized sex toys and accessories curated for straight couples, queer couples and singles. Starting at $32 at Cratejoy.
7
Empress Mimi
CrateJoy
This monthly subscription box sends lingerie, sleepwear, matching sets and more. Find it for $15/month at Cratejoy.
8
Mystery Pleasure Box
CrateJoy
This monthly subscription box is filled with lotions, sex toys and bedroom accessories for straights couples, queer couples and singles. Starting at $34/month on Cratejoy.
9
Big Oh! Box
CrateJoy
This quarterly subscription box sends a curated selection of full-sized sex toys and accessories designed to stimulate the senses. Find it for $99.50 every three months at Cratejoy.
10
The Lingerie Box
CrateJoy
This monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual subscription box sends boutique designer lingerie. Find it for $50 at Cratejoy.
