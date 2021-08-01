Sha'Carri Richardson Delivers Strong Message About The Olympic 100-Meter Final

Sha’Carri Richardson left conjecture over how she would have done in the Olympic 100-meter final to others on Twitter.

The American track star, left off the Olympic team for smoking weed, had only positive vibes on Saturday to send Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson for their gold, silver and bronze-winning performance in Tokyo.

“Congratulations to the ladies of Jamaica for the clean sweep,” Richardson wrote. “Powerful, strong black women dominating the sport.”

Thompson-Herah broke the Olympic record in a time of 10.61 seconds, which certainly would have been a difficult challenge for Richardson, who has a career best of 10.72 seconds, in addition to a wind-aided 10.64. She won the 100 at the U.S. trials but was stripped of her title and kept off the team after testing positive for marijuana.

On Friday Richardson noted her absence from the games, tweeting “Missing me yet?”