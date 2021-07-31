Fans Wonder How Olympic 100 Meters Would Have Gone With Sha'Carri Richardson

Some of the best trash-talking about the women’s 100-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics didn’t even involve a sprinter who was there.

Sha’Carri Richardson was the U.S. trials champion and by far the Americans’ best sprint hope until she was stripped of her title and kept off the Olympic team for smoking weed.

Some fans insisted she would have won the race Saturday if she were there. Elaine Thompson-Herah won in an Olympic-record 10.61 seconds. Second place finisher Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clocked 10.74. Richardson’s best official time is 10.72 (in addition to a wind-aided 10.64 at the trials), but she is considered an ascendant young champion.

“Carri would’ve dusted yall,” one user wrote.

Now there’s an argument starter.

Ma'am, with ALL due respect, i love Jamaica, I've been 4 times, but the fact of the matter is Carri would've dusted yall....ion understand why yall can't put on for her the way we put on for Usain.... — RVNT | TitaniK EnDEVor (@EnDEVor20) July 31, 2021

@itskerrii wish you were there 10.61. Stay healthy, positive and focused. God bless — Ray Jr. (@raydubejr) July 31, 2021

Sha'carri Richardson would have won this gold had she not been disqualified. She ran 10.72 after a full week of blazing the chronic. — stelios savva (@ST3LVIS) July 31, 2021

This is the fastest they have ever run, you dont think @itskerrii times wouldn't be faster? She's younger and way more talented at this age than they are, 10.5 watch what I tell you, the Jamaicans aint touching that — O' Patrick (@ceetothepee) July 31, 2021