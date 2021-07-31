Fans Wonder How Olympic 100 Meters Would Have Gone With Sha'Carri Richardson

Some of the best trash-talking about the women’s 100-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics didn’t even involve a sprinter who was there.
Sha’Carri Richardson was the U.S. trials champion and by far the Americans’ best sprint hope until she was stripped of her title and kept off the Olympic team for smoking weed.
Some fans insisted she would have won the race Saturday if she were there. Elaine Thompson-Herah won in an Olympic-record 10.61 seconds. Second place finisher Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clocked 10.74. Richardson’s best official time is 10.72 (in addition to a wind-aided 10.64 at the trials), but she is considered an ascendant young champion.
“Carri would’ve dusted yall,” one user wrote.
Now there’s an argument starter.
