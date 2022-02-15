Sha'Carri Richardson Notes 'Only Difference' She Sees Between Her And Kamila Valieva

The IOC said Monday that if Valieva finishes in the top three, there will be no medal ceremony during the Olympics. There will also be no ceremony for the team event she and the Russian team won a week ago. The medal winners will be determined pending the results of the investigation.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport, which handed down the decision, said that Valieva’s age was one of the factors in its ruling and that banning her “would cause her irreparable harm.”

Richardson was not the only athlete to criticize the decision.

“You have athletes that are competing under two different systems, and we saw that today. THAT is not fair, raise the age minimum so we can all play on the same terms. This is not the call,” tweeted former figure skater Ashley Wagner, who won a bronze medal with the U.S. team in 2014.

Meagan Duhamel, who won team gold for Canada in 2018, asked, “How is anyone going to take the women’s event seriously now? We were just told illegal drugs and abuse are okay. If that is what this sport is about now, I want nothing to do with it.”