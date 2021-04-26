“Shadow and Bone” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The Netflix Original, which premiered April 23, is an adaptation of the first of Leigh Bardugo’s “Grishaverse” series of fantasy young adult novels. Jessie Mei Li stars as Alina Starkov, an orphaned teen in a Russian-inspired land who discovers she has extraordinary powers and struggles to use them to fight the dangerous forces in her war-torn world.

In second is the Netflix docuseries, “Life in Color With David Attenborough,” a three-parter that debuted on the platform on Earth Day and uses camera technology to highlight how animals see and use color in their everyday lives. Next is the previous No. 1 pick, the ABC rom-com “The Baker and the Beauty.”

Netflix "Shadow and Bone" on Netflix.

A number of Netflix shows that previously held the top spot remain in the rankings, such as the new season of “The Circle,” “The Serpent” and “Ginny & Georgia.”

The other non-Netflix shows in the ranking at the moment are children’s shows such as Nickelodeon’s “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn,” Season 3 of “PJ Masks,” and “CoComelon,” which has been consistently appearing on the list since summer 2020.

