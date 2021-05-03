The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Besides 'Shadow And Bone'

For the second week in a row, “Shadow and Bone” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

A Netflix Original, this young adult fantasy novel adaptation tells the story of an orphaned teen in a war-torn land whose life changes dramatically when she reveals extraordinary powers that could change everything. Next on the list is the second season of “The Circle,” the Netflix competition show that tests contestants’ social media abilities, which has dominated the list for a few weeks now.

But in third place is a new addition, “The Innocent,” which premiered on the platform on April 30. The Spanish miniseries (original title: “El inocente”) is based on a novel by Harlan Coben about a man whose life spirals into a web of murder and mystery after he accidentally kills someone in a bar fight.

Netflix "Shadow and Bone" on Netflix.

Beyond the top three, other Netflix Original shows on the list include “Vicenzo,” a South Korean mafia drama, and “Yasuke,” an anime series starring Lakeith Stanfield as a legendary Black samurai.

The non-Netflix offerings are mainly children’s programming, like the animated “CoComelon” and Nickelodeon’s “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.”

Read on for the full top 10 list.