“Shadow and Bone” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Based on popular young adult novels by Leigh Bardugo, the fantasy series follows an orphaned teen with extraordinary powers that could change the state of the world. The eight-episode second season premiered on March 16, almost two years after Season 1 dropped in April 2021.

The next two shows in the ranking are also established hits that recently returned for new seasons ― the twisted psychological thriller “You” and the teen mystery drama “Outer Banks.”

Going down the list, you’ll also find the Korean thriller “The Glory,” which was released in two parts on Dec. 30 and March 10. The plot centers around a woman who was bullied in her youth and concocts an elaborate plan for vengeance.

And Peloton users may recognize popular instructor Ally Love as the host of the new competition series “Dance 100.” A bit more complex than traditional dance contest shows, this one tasks eight choreographers with creating increasingly complicated routines for a group of 100 top dancers, who also serve as judges.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

