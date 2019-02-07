New 'Shaft' Trailer Boasts 3 Generations Of Shaft And Is Right On!

Three generations of movie hero Shaft are risking their necks for their brother man in a trailer for the new “Shaft.”

The preview, unveiled on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday, is armed with laughs and action. It also boldly declares where the Harlem private eye fits among badass crime fighters.

In a swipe at James Bond, Samuel L. Jackson’s John Shaft II cracks, “If that dude was real, he’d think he was me.”

The update features the not-so-badass John Shaft Jr. (Jessie T. Usher), an MIT-graduated FBI analyst who gets his absent pop (Jackson) to help him investigate the death of a friend, Deadline reported. So they dive into the heroin underworld along with Shaft II’s uncle, the original screen Shaft (Richard Roundtree) of the 1971 blaxploitation classic.

Jackson made a starring turn in the John Singleton-directed 2000 reboot.

So, are we looking forward to the June 14 premiere of the latest? Damn right.