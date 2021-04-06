Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers gave fans a look into their life together as a couple this week, posting fun videos on Instagram and participating in a Q&A session on the platform.

Ahead of the Green Bay Packers quarterback tackling the role of guest host on “Jeopardy!”, Woodley posted a series of videos of the two driving on her Instagram page. The duo, who revealed their engagement earlier this year, seemed happily in love as Woodley gushed that her beau was “super sexy” and encouraged viewers to watch Rodgers on the game show.

“This guy is hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight,” Woodley says in the video. “So, you can watch it and you should watch it.”

Rodgers teases that the show will have some “laughs,” “some tears, excitement, mystery.”

“You never know, check it out,” he says.

🎥 | Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers want you to watch Jeopardy tonight! (via Instagram Stories) pic.twitter.com/kpewjrdLET — Shailene Woodley Updates (@PlanetShailene) April 5, 2021

Eagle-eyed fans even noticed Woodley flashing her engagement ring in the video and shared a close-up screenshot on Twitter:

The 37- and 29-year-old have been very low-key about their relationship, which People confirmed was happening a mere few weeks before Rodgers announced he was engaged.

In recent weeks, however, they have opened up more and have begun to talk about each other publicly.

In an interview at the end of February with Jimmy Fallon, Woodley cryptically said the pair had been engaged “for a while now” after meeting during the pandemic.

“He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being, but I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living,” she said to Fallon. “Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, ‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it.”