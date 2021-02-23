Shailene Woodley Confirms She's Been Engaged To Aaron Rodgers 'For A While'

“It’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,’” the actor told host Jimmy Fallon.

Woodley described Rodgers ― who previously dated actor Olivia Munn and former race car driver Danica Patrick ― as “just a wonderful, incredible human being.”

“But I never thought I’d be engaged to someone who threw balls for a living,” she continued. “Like, I never thought as a little girl, ‘Yeah, when I grow up I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls.’”

YouTube / The Tonight Show “Big Little Lies” star Shailene Woodley confirmed her engagement to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Monday’s episode of "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.

Woodley said she was yet to see her fiancé, who was voted the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for the 2020 season, play football in person because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

And before they got together, she said sports weren’t even “really on my radar.”

“When we met, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know what kind of a football guy he was, and I’m still constantly learning,” she told Fallon. “I don’t know him as a football guy, I know him as like the nerd who wants to host ‘Jeopardy!,’ ya know?”

Getty Images Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was voted the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for the 2020 season.

Rodgers will guest-host “Jeopardy!” in episodes set to broadcast beginning April 5.

“Like, that’s the dude I know,” Woodley added. “He just happens to also be very good at sports.”

Watch the full interview above.