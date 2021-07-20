Shailene Woodley Reveals Intense Way Aaron Rodgers Prepared To Host 'Jeopardy!'

Aaron Rodgers took his stint guest-hosting “Jeopardy!” as seriously as he takes his football.

Actor Shailene Woodley on Monday revealed the great lengths that Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers, her fiancé, went to prepare for hosting the game show episodes that aired in April.

“Big Little Lies” star Woodley told Seth Meyers that Rodgers would binge-watch old episodes of the show for hours when she was out filming. He made stacks of notes and rehearsed with her.

“I would open the trash can and I would just see a bunch of empty to-go containers and milkshake cups that he had ordered on Uber Eats. And I was like, ‘You’ve literally just Uber Eat-ed and watched ‘Jeopardy’ all day long today,’” she recalled.

But Woodley didn’t begrudge Rodgers for putting in the hard work. “It was actually really inspiring to watch his steadfast commitment to learning every single part of the ‘Jeopardy!’ game,” she said. “It was fun.”

Watch the interview here: