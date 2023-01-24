Shailene Woodley Seems To Address Aaron Rodgers Split: 'Darkest, Hardest Time'

Shailene Woodley may have shared some insight into what she went through during her split from Aaron Rodgers.

The “Big Little Lies” star and the Green Bay Packers quarterback were reported to have called it quits last February, a little over a year after they had announced their engagement. They were seen together in public afterward but reportedly broke up again in April.

In a new interview with Porter, Woodley spoke about a painful period in her life as she was filming “Three Women,” the TV adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling 2019 book of the same name. The show was filmed from October 2021 to May 2022.

“It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life; it was winter in New York, and my personal life was shitty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months,” Woodley told Porter. “I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character.”

Woodley has been largely silent about the end of the engagement. In April, days after it was reported they’d split a second time, she cryptically posted a quote about grief and overcoming darkness.

At another point in the interview, the actor directly addressed the relationship, noting that she had dated someone “very, very famous.” With that, she said, came “scrutiny, opinions, the desire for people to know my life and his life and our life,” which felt violating.

“I’m a very private person,” she said.

The breakup came following a tumultuous season for Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2021 after claiming he had been “immunized” against the virus. He later admitted he had not received the COVID-19 vaccine and went on to attack President Joe Biden’s “fake White House” in an anti-vaccine rant.