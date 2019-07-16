Did Shailene Woodley Just Drop A Huge 'Big Little Lies' Spoiler?

Talk about a big little spoiler.

Shailene Woodley, who plays Jane Chapman in “Big Little Lies,” seemed to have dropped quite a juicy bombshell about the Season 2 finale of the HBO mega-hit on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday night.

During her interview, Woodley and Kimmel discussed the secretive nature of the episode, which will air Sunday night. Kimmel even noted that the network didn’t even send his show a clip to tease the final episode.

But the 27-year-old actor did say that she was allowed to give fans “a little bit of a nugget” about the episode — and it seems like way more than just a harmless tidbit.

“In the beginning of the next episode, it’s a little bit of a cliffhanger, but all of the women go to visit Perry’s grave and his body’s missing,” Woodley said.

Season 1 of “Big Little Lies” ended with Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård) dying after Bonnie Carlson (Zoë Kravitz) pushed him down a flight of stairs so he would stop assaulting his wife, Celeste (Nicole Kidman).

Celeste’s friends, Jane and Madeline Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon), and acquaintance Renata Klein (Laura Dern), witnessed the murder, which they lied to the police about, saying the death was an accident. Their shared lie is what bonds the women in Season 2 and the reason why Perry’s mother, Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) comes to town to help spy on Celeste after her son’s death.

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep attend the "Big Little Lies" Season 2 Premiere in May in New York City.

If it’s truly discovered that Perry’s body is missing in the show’s season finale, it could mean a lot of things — most notably that Perry, an abusive man with a hot temper, may still be alive and is possibly preparing for vengeance.

That or Mary Louise dug up the body for who knows what reason? … Or maybe the body was just exhumed for the investigation.

But, then again, Woodley is also an Emmy-nominated actor and this “spoiler” could be false and a clever ploy to attract more viewers. It would be like an elevated version of the April Fools’ Day prank Maisie Williams pulled on “The Tonight Show” in April, when she pretended to accidentally drop the spoiler that her “Game of Thrones” character, Arya Stark, would die.

It is also possible that Woodley doesn’t really know the actual ending of the season finale of “Big Little Lies.”

The producers of “NCIS” kept the return of the character Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) to the show a secret by having its cast and crew unwittingly film a fake ending for its Season 16 finale.

It’s also no secret that the “Avengers: Endgame” cast were lied to about Tony Stark’s death — and were told that they would be filming a wedding instead of a funeral in order to keep that shocker under wraps.

But if Woodley is indeed telling the truth, and that Perry’s missing body is just a “nugget” of information, boy, do we have quite a season finale ahead of us.