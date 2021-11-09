Shailene Woodley's Defense Of Aaron Rodgers Is A Little Below The Belt

The “Fault In Our Stars” star took to Instagram on Tuesday to slam a Daily Mail story that, according to ProFootballTalk, misidentified a man in Los Angeles as the Green Bay Packers quarterback and falsely claimed he had violated NFL COVID protocols by breaking quarantine.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail removed the photos of the man confused for Rodgers and rewrote the article to remove the claim he was in Los Angeles, according to Business Insider. The story hasn’t been corrected.

In the process of defending Rodgers against the Daily Mail’s false claim, Woodley also seemed to suggest the man identified as him by the British newspaper couldn’t possibly be her fiancé — because his feet were too small.

“Literally ya’ll need to calm the fuck down. This is straight up HILARIOUS,” she wrote in a three-part Instagram Story. “News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random fucking men on the streets of LA and saying its him.”

She added, with a bit of innuendo, that the man falsely identified by the Daily Mail as Rodgers didn’t have feet as big as the QB’s.

Advertisement

“I know Aaron’s body VERY well. First off his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger,” she wrote alongside a winking emoticon.

“Also, for those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport and shitty media, it’s no secret he has the hairiest hands on the fucking planet,” Woodley continued. “This oblivious homie, clearly, does not. (Go ahead, zoom in).”

Instagram/ShaileneWoodley

Instagram/ShaileneWoodley

But Woodley’s comments really went below the belt when she criticized the car driven by the mystery man.

“Also, cute car dude, but Aaron would never drive this,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Instagram/ShaileneWoodley

Rodgers has been the subject of massive criticism since he admitted last Friday that he did not get vaccinated for COVID-19 despite claiming he’d been “immunized.”

As a result, he lost a partnership deal with Prevea Health but not with State Farm insurance, even though that company continues to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, he made what the New York Daily News called a “half-hearted non-apology” on SiriusXM’s “Pat McEfee Show,” the same outlet where he made his Friday comments.

“I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading,” he said. “To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.”