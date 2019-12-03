ENTERTAINMENT

Shailene Woodley Wore An Outrageous, Oversize Sleeping Bag On The Red Carpet

The "Big Little Lies" actor donned a massive Moncler number at the 2019 British Fashion Awards.
Shailene Woodley can keep all of her "Big Little Lies" hidden in this massive Moncler number.
Shailene Woodley can keep all of her "Big Little Lies" hidden in this massive Moncler number.

A sleeping bag, but make it fashion. 

Shailene Woodley ensured all eyes were on her at the 2019 British Fashion Awards in London on Monday night. The “Big Little Lies” actor showed up in a massive navy puffer dress, designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Moncler.

Fitted at the bodice, the oversize gown spilled out to envelope the surrounding red carpet area. The expansive dress also included a partially striped, vest-like apparatus that added a hood ― which Woodley wore up for some red carpet pictures ― and a long cape. 

The actor kept her accessories simple and wore a bright, bold lip, which coordinated with her nails, and her hair swept up. 

It's quite the look.&nbsp;
It's quite the look. 
Woodley arrives at the 2019 British Fashion Awards held at Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 2 in London.
Woodley arrives at the 2019 British Fashion Awards held at Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 2 in London.
She showed off the hooded part of her ensemble on the red carpet.&nbsp;
She showed off the hooded part of her ensemble on the red carpet. 

Model Liya Kebede also wore a Moncler skirt designed by Piccioli to the awards, though her blue, red and white striped item looked a bit less overwhelming, as she paired it with a tucked-in white shirt from her line, Lemlem

One thing is for sure: You can hide a lot of “Big Little Lies” in either of these ensembles. 

Woodley and Liya Kebede both wore Moncler to the awards.&nbsp;
Woodley and Liya Kebede both wore Moncler to the awards. 

If the voluminous garment looks familiar, you may recall seeing actor Ezra Miller of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” wear a similarly shaped Moncler look last year around this time for the Paris premiere of the film. 

Miller, now 27, paired his black puffer coat-gown hybrid with black gloves and a dark lip at the time: 

Ezra Miller poses at the world premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris on Nov. 8, 2018.
Ezra Miller poses at the world premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris on Nov. 8, 2018.

Check out all of the outfits the stars wore to the British Fashion Awards below: 

  • Rihanna
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
  • Naomi Campbell
    Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
  • Elsa Hosk
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
  • Halima Aden
    Neil Mockford via Getty Images
  • Sandra Oh
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
  • Donatella Versace
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
  • Miguel
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
  • Shailene Woodley
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
  • Shanina Shaik
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
  • Nicole Scherzinger
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
  • Ella Balinska
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
  • Tracee Ellis Ross
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
  • Giorgio Armani and Julia Roberts
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
  • Boy George
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
  • Cate Blanchett
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
  • Irina Shayk
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
  • Rochelle Humes
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
  • Bel Powley
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
  • Bella Thorne
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
  • Ama Lou
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
  • Alicia Silverstone
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
  • Kylie Minogue
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
  • Mollie King
    Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
  • Nathalie Emmanuel
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images

RELATED COVERAGE

Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Big Little Lies Fashion and Style Entertainment Shailene Woodley British Fashion Awards
CONVERSATIONS