Shailene Woodley Wore An Outrageous, Oversize Sleeping Bag On The Red Carpet

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Shailene Woodley can keep all of her "Big Little Lies" hidden in this massive Moncler number.

A sleeping bag, but make it fashion.

Shailene Woodley ensured all eyes were on her at the 2019 British Fashion Awards in London on Monday night. The “Big Little Lies” actor showed up in a massive navy puffer dress, designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Moncler.

Fitted at the bodice, the oversize gown spilled out to envelope the surrounding red carpet area. The expansive dress also included a partially striped, vest-like apparatus that added a hood ― which Woodley wore up for some red carpet pictures ― and a long cape.

The actor kept her accessories simple and wore a bright, bold lip, which coordinated with her nails, and her hair swept up.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images It's quite the look.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images Woodley arrives at the 2019 British Fashion Awards held at Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 2 in London.

Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images She showed off the hooded part of her ensemble on the red carpet.

Model Liya Kebede also wore a Moncler skirt designed by Piccioli to the awards, though her blue, red and white striped item looked a bit less overwhelming, as she paired it with a tucked-in white shirt from her line, Lemlem.

One thing is for sure: You can hide a lot of “Big Little Lies” in either of these ensembles.

Tim Whitby/BFC via Getty Images Woodley and Liya Kebede both wore Moncler to the awards.

If the voluminous garment looks familiar, you may recall seeing actor Ezra Miller of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” wear a similarly shaped Moncler look last year around this time for the Paris premiere of the film.

Miller, now 27, paired his black puffer coat-gown hybrid with black gloves and a dark lip at the time:

ASSOCIATED PRESS Ezra Miller poses at the world premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris on Nov. 8, 2018.

Check out all of the outfits the stars wore to the British Fashion Awards below:

Rihanna Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Naomi Campbell Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

Elsa Hosk Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Halima Aden Neil Mockford via Getty Images

Sandra Oh Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Donatella Versace Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Miguel Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Shailene Woodley Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Shanina Shaik Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Ella Balinska Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Giorgio Armani and Julia Roberts Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Boy George Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Cate Blanchett Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Irina Shayk Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Rochelle Humes Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Bel Powley Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Bella Thorne Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Ama Lou Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Kylie Minogue Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Mollie King Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel Karwai Tang via Getty Images