Shailene Woodley Wore An Outrageous, Oversize Sleeping Bag On The Red Carpet

A sleeping bag, but make it fashion.
Shailene Woodley ensured all eyes were on her at the 2019 British Fashion Awards in London on Monday night. The “Big Little Lies” actor showed up in a massive navy puffer dress, designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Moncler.
Fitted at the bodice, the oversize gown spilled out to envelope the surrounding red carpet area. The expansive dress also included a partially striped, vest-like apparatus that added a hood ― which Woodley wore up for some red carpet pictures ― and a long cape.
The actor kept her accessories simple and wore a bright, bold lip, which coordinated with her nails, and her hair swept up.
Model Liya Kebede also wore a Moncler skirt designed by Piccioli to the awards, though her blue, red and white striped item looked a bit less overwhelming, as she paired it with a tucked-in white shirt from her line, Lemlem.
One thing is for sure: You can hide a lot of “Big Little Lies” in either of these ensembles.
If the voluminous garment looks familiar, you may recall seeing actor Ezra Miller of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” wear a similarly shaped Moncler look last year around this time for the Paris premiere of the film.
Miller, now 27, paired his black puffer coat-gown hybrid with black gloves and a dark lip at the time:
