Shake From ‘Love Is Blind’ Says He’s ‘Not Sorry’ For The Way He Treated Deepti

Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee has bared his feelings — and chest.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 2 of “Love Is Blind” below.

The “Love Is Blind” star responded to the backlash he received for his behavior on Season 2 of the Netflix hit on Instagram Tuesday. In the video, a shirtless Chatterjee says he doesn’t regret any of his actions.

“I’m not sorry,” he says. “I’m not sorry! I think I handled the situation as best as anybody in my situation could.”

Chatterjee received a lot of criticism about the way he treated Deepti Vempati on the popular reality show from fans and Vempati’s own family.

The two met in a “pod” on the series, where neither could see the other, but they could speak to one another through a wall. Chatterjee made demeaning comments about women’s bodies early on in his courtship of Vempati. But she was quick to call out his shallow remarks, and Chatterjee apologized. After that, the two seemed to build a strong emotional connection and eventually got engaged sight-unseen.

When the couple finally met face-to-face, Chatterjee showered Vempati with compliments about her appearance and even squeezed her butt.

Deepti Vempati and Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee when they first met face-to-face. Netflix

Soon after their initial meeting, however, Chatterjee began to tell everyone he encountered — including his mother … on the day that she met his bride-to-be — that he did not find Vempati physically attractive. Yet he did not seem to express his lack of “animalistic” lust to Vempati herself until right before the two were to get married. Vempati eventually broke things off with Chatterjee at the altar because she felt he did not love her completely. Vempati left their ceremony in tears, while an upbeat Chatterjee urged his guests and hers to seemingly celebrate their breakup.

Vempati and Chatterjee on their wedding day. Netflix

“I’ve mentioned earlier that there’s certainly things I wanna work on for myself and get better at,” Chatterjee said in his Instagram video Tuesday. “But one thing I don’t feel inclined to do is to pretend I’m sad or sorry about certain things — certain things that were out of my control, certain things that I can’t necessarily even speak about.”

Chatterjee added that he’s going to focus on “living his best life” going forward.

