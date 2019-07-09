Californians Rattled After Warning App Failed To Alert Them To 2 Major Earthquakes

“Earthquake! Earthquake! Expect strong shaking,” the alert is supposed to warn app users. “Drop, cover and hold on. Protect yourself now!”

But the app — currently available only for LA area residents — is focused on Los Angeles County, according to officials. It didn’t alert residents there last week because the two quakes were too far away and the shaking in the city wasn’t strong enough.

That was the ShakeAlertLA assessment, even though the tremors caused cranes and the seating decks of Dodger Stadium to sway, windows to rattle and water to slosh out of pools in Los Angeles.