Shaker-Style Furniture Is Everywhere Right Now (Including Target)

The religious sect’s classic design style is enjoying a resurgence.

On Assignment For HuffPost

To understand Shaker furniture, you’ll need a short history lesson. The Shakers were a group of radical English Quakers that earned the moniker of the Shaking Quakers (or simply Shakers ) due to their enthusiastic movements and dancing when they felt overcome by the Holy Spirit.

Shakers believed in being self-sufficient, which led them to create their own home furnishings. To discourage the sin of pride, they made minimalist furniture without ornate design popular in the Victorian era, when the movement was at its height. To add visual interest without decoration, their furniture was often asymmetrical and multifunctional.

While only three Shakers were still practicing in 2012, the religious sect’s timeless style is enjoying a resurgence in the world of interior design — to the extent that you can even find Shaker-inspired furniture at Target. Ahead, shop classic pieces that are sure to make a statement from the red dot boutique.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A versatile table or stool
This multifunctional accent piece can work as a stool or side table, and comes in a dramatic black or natural rubberwood finish. It sleek and minimal lines allows it to blend in or stand out, depending on how you style it.
$69.99 at Target
2
Target
A sculptural bench
Perfect for an entryway or sunroom, this airy slatted back bench will fit in any room. Its neutral wood and simple design provide a look that will go with any decor style. The bench can comfortably fit two for extra seating in any spot.
$199.99 at Target
3
Target
A sleek and subtle bench
Benches are an easy way to add extra seating to any room. They work great at the dining table or next to the door when you’re putting on your shoes to leave. The tapered legs of this bench make it look like a hand-picked antique piece.
$169.99 at Target
4
Target
A charming dining chair
This chair’s curved back lends instant charm to any room. But don’t limit yourself to keeping this seat at the dining room table, it can also work as an accent chair in your living room or bedroom.
$89.99 at Target
5
Target
A streamlined barstool
Coming in black and natural wood, this barstool works great at a kitchen counter or high-top table. The thoughtful addition of a footrest makes for more comfortable seating. If you’re feeling creative, it can also work as a plant stand.
$74.99 at Target
6
Target
A customizable console table
Place this unfinished console table in your home for functional decoration. Not only can it hold your favorite pictures and books, but the lower shelf also provides extra storage. While it looks great with its unfinished style, you can also stain or paint it if desired.
$195.49 at Target (originally $229.99)
7
Target
A just-right accent table
Need a spot to put your drinks but are tight on space? This accent table is tall but small, providing a surface just the right size for drinks. Its height fits perfectly next to living room accent chairs or your couch.
$59.99 at Target
8
Target
A bookcase with extra storage
Made from hardwood, this bookcase is sturdy and will last throughout the years. It creates a great spot for not only storing books but highlighting some of your favorite pictures and trinkets. You can also place anything you’d rather not bring attention to in inside the cabinet at the bottom, hiding them away.
$709.99 at Target
9
Target
A neutral coffee table
The simple design of this coffee table makes it a flexible addition to your living room. Due to the simplicity, it can fit into rooms of all styles: bohemian, beach, traditional, and more.
$178.49 at Target (originally $209.99)
