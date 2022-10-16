Target Shaker-style furniture is available at Target

To understand Shaker furniture, you’ll need a short history lesson. The Shakers were a group of radical English Quakers that earned the moniker of the Shaking Quakers (or simply Shakers ) due to their enthusiastic movements and dancing when they felt overcome by the Holy Spirit.

Shakers believed in being self-sufficient, which led them to create their own home furnishings. To discourage the sin of pride, they made minimalist furniture without ornate design popular in the Victorian era, when the movement was at its height. To add visual interest without decoration, their furniture was often asymmetrical and multifunctional.

Advertisement

While only three Shakers were still practicing in 2012, the religious sect’s timeless style is enjoying a resurgence in the world of interior design — to the extent that you can even find Shaker-inspired furniture at Target. Ahead, shop classic pieces that are sure to make a statement from the red dot boutique.