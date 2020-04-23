Shakira Deals With COVID-19 Isolation By Studying Ancient Philosophy

The coronavirus has had a drastic effect on Shakira’s life.

In just the course of a few months, the singer has gone from performing with J. Lo at the Super Bowl to studying Plato at home.

Last month, Shakira announced that she was taking an online course in ancient philosophy through the University of Pennsylvania, according to the Daily Pennsylvanian.

When Shakira first announced she was taking the course on Twitter, she said she wanted to “make the confinement productive,” and added, “I have to be able to think about other things rather than Paw Patrol!!”

Turns out the hard work was worth it.

On Friday, she proudly posted a photo showing that she had finished the four-week course.

I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn). I know... my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the "fun" over the past month! pic.twitter.com/cFTCXDjliX — Shakira (@shakira) April 23, 2020

Shakira joked that she knows her “hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep.”

She added: “Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the ‘fun’ over the past month!”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Shakira took a class at Penn State.