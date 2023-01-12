Shakira Releases Brutal Breakup Song About Ex Gerard Piqué

Shakira holds little back in a stinging new musical dig at soccer star Gerard Piqué after the couple’s split last year. They share two young sons from their decadelong relationship.

The Colombian pop star doesn’t explicitly name the former Spanish and Barcelona player in the track that Argentine musician Bizarrap produced and released on YouTube Wednesday as part of his BZRP Music Sessions.

But multiple references make it crystal clear who’s the target.

“You left me as a neighbor to the mother-in-law, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury,” she sings in a nod to her upcoming Spanish trial for alleged multimillion-dollar tax fraud. She denies wrongdoing.

Shakira also appears to rip Piqué’s new girlfriend amid rumors of his infidelity, saying he’s “traded a Ferrari for a Twingo” and “a Rolex for a Casio.” Piqué is well known for his love of luxury cars and watches.

“A wolf like me isn’t for guys like you,” she adds at another point, a reference to her 2009 hit “She Wolf.”

Piqué does not appear to have commented.

