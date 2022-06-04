Shakira And Soccer Star Gerard Pique Call It Quits After More Than A Decade

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have announced that they’re splitting up.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” they said in a joint statement sent to multiple news sites. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira and Gerard Piqué attend the Davis Cup Final at Caja Mágica on Nov. 24, 2019, in Madrid. Europa Press Entertainment via Getty Images

The 45-year-old Colombian pop star and 35-year-old Spanish soccer player first met while shooting the music video for “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” ― the 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem ― in South Africa, according to Vanity Fair. In 2011, the two confirmed that they were dating.

They have two sons together, 9-year-old Milan and 7-year-old Sasha.