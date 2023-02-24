Shakira Flames Ex Gerard Piqué In Another New Song

Shakira isn’t done with singing about her ex just yet, it seems.

The Colombian pop star returned with compatriot Karol G on Friday with “TQG ‘Te Quedó Grande’)” ― another apparent musical slam of Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend Clara Chía.

It follows Shakira’s brutal Bizarrap-produced commentary on the Spanish former soccer player and his rumored infidelity during their decade-long relationship.

Advertisement

Karol G’s lyrics, meanwhile, have been interpreted as a torching of the rapper Anuel AA, from whom she split in 2021.

Watch the video here:

Shakira and Karol G sing about not repeating errors in love and refusing to compete for men in the song, which racked up more than 4.5 million views in its first five hours on YouTube alone.

They also suggest their former partners want them back, with lines about them looking at their Instagram stories and liking their photos.

Advertisement

Shakira further makes a stinging reference to her 2022 song with Ozuna, “Monotonía,” in which she said monotony ended her relationship with Piqué.

“Tu buscando fuera la comida y yo diciendo que era la monotonía,” Shakira sings in Spanish, loosely translated to he was looking elsewhere for food and “me saying that it was monotony.”

It ends with a “Truman Show” moment that’s gone viral on Twitter.

“TQG features on Karol G’s new album “Mañana será bonito.”

Watch Shakira’s Bizarrap track here: