Shakira To Make History As First South American To Win MTV Video Vanguard Award

Shakira is about to break the ceiling for millions of South American artists raised on MTV.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was announced on Monday as sole recipient of the Video Vanguard Award at this year’s Video Music Awards. The coveted statue has been presented to the likes of Madonna, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez in the past.

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire and influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess,” Bruce Gillmer, president of music talent at MTV parent company Paramount+, told Billboard. “Her impact across the musical landscape will be long-lasting.”

Next month’s ceremony is expected to feature a live performance from Shakira ― her first on MTV since she performed “Hips Don’t Lie” with Wyclef Jean in 2006. Shakira is a four-time VMA winner, and is up for the same number of awards this year.

Shakira has proven herself a musical and cultural force to be reckoned with over the decades. The native Colombian released four albums before her English-language debut, “Laundry Service,” hit U.S. stores to critical acclaim and millions of sales in 2001.

Shakira is nominated four times across three categories at this year's Video Music Awards. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/Associated Press

Shakira has forged ahead, however, reportedly becoming the first female singer to debut in the Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 with a Spanish-language track — twice — and receiving nominations in the categories of Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Latin (twice) at this year’s VMAs.

Shakira broke more than a dozen Guinness World Records this year when the song “Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 53” beat previous streaming benchmarks on multiple platforms. She also dominated the Top 3 on the Billboard Latin Pop Airplay chart — a historic first.

“She’s a trailblazer for women around the world and one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” Gillmer said in his statement Monday, per Billboard. “She continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

The Vanguard is presented only to artists with “outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture,” according to MTV. Still, this year’s ceremony might ultimately belong to Taylor Swift — who leads with eight nominations.