Shakira Still Shook By Recent Wild Boar Attack

Shakira is still recovering from a wild boar attack that happened in September.

The singer went viral after reporting that two wild boars destroyed her bag at a park in Barcelona, Spain, and now she’s revealing the most shocking aspect of the encounter: No one tried to help her.

“It’s just crazy!” Shakira told Glamour UK about the reaction to the boar attack.

“I was taking my son, Milan, for a walk in the park and I got him a little ice cream,” she explained. “We sat on one of those park benches and we were just minding our own business. And then two huge wild boars came from the back and ambushed [us] and took my purse!”

Shakira said her first reaction was to scream “Oh, my God! Oh, my God!” because the animals were taking away her purse “with my phone in it, my car keys, everything! Like they could understand me!”

Sadly, Shakira said people watched her deal with the boars, but no one stepped in to help out.

“They started digging inside my purse… Obviously my son’s sandwich was inside the purse, so that’s why they were so interested,” Shakira said. “So they took the sandwich and walked away and left my purse. It was wild.”

Although Shakira probably would have liked help with the boars, it apparently was not an isolated incident.

The animals, deemed among the world’s most invasive by the World Conservation Union, have become an everyday sight in cities like Barcelona and Rome, according to The Guardian.