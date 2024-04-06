After Shakira Said That Her Young Sons Thought That 'Barbie' Was 'Emasculating,' People Are Begging Parents To 'Raise More Secure Men'

And the "Barbie" discourse erupted once again earlier this year when Margot and Greta didn’t receive Best Actress or Best Director Oscar nominations, but Ryan Gosling did receive a Best Supporting Actor nomination, as well as a nod in the Best Original Song category.

“Nominating Ken but not Barbie is so on the nose it hurts,” one viral tweet read at the time, with Hillary Clinton even entering the conversation to throw her support behind the two snubbed women.









By this point, people were getting fatigued by the conversation, and the outrage was branded “the very epitome of white feminism” as it was pointed out that Greta and Margot not being recognized by the academy was overshadowing Latinx actor America’s achievement after she was nominated in Best Supporting Actress.









It's also worth mentioning that the academy recognized Margot’s role as a producer in the Best Picture category, and Greta was nominated alongside Noah Baumbach for Best Adapted Screenplay.



