Shakira Owns TikTok Dance Challenge Against Jimmy Fallon

Pop star Shakira predictably defeated host Jimmy Fallon in a TikTok dance challenge on “The Tonight Show” Monday. (Watch the video below.)

“You’re Shakira,” Fallon said. “It’s not fair.”

The “Hips Don’t Lie” performer, who was promoting her new “Dancing with Myself” competition on NBC, gave it her all because you “never underestimate your enemies,” she joked.

The object of the game was for each contestant to best execute TikTok dance routines after viewing them just once. But Shakira requested that they be able to view the first one again.

“Even for me it’s difficult,” she said. She aced it. Fallon kinda held his own.

The next dance was by the singer herself, who admitted she had a “small advantage.”