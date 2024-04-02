This $8 Shower Doo-Dad Has Given Me The Cleanest Hair Of My Life

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you’ve ever dutifully shampooed your hair only to be met with greasy roots and flaky strands post-shower, you feel my pain. I hate the feeling of oily hair and itchy dandruff, so whenever shampoo day fails to actually clean my hair, I’m equal parts frustrated and uncomfortable.
Recently, I found myself dealing with more scalp buildup and flakiness than normal and decided I needed to bring in extra reinforcement, so to speak. On the advice of the internet and TikTok, I decided to try out the viral Heeta shampoo scrubber and scalp massager, which reviewers describe as “worth every penny and then some” and “a revelation.” With over 100,000 5-star ratings and an under-$10 price tag, I figured I had nothing to lose — and I doubted that many 5-star reviews could really be wrong.
It did the trick. Its silicone bristles are gentle on the scalp — including particularly sensitive scalps, according to reviewers — while getting deep into hair’s roots to cleanse grease, buildup and flakes. I find that the scrubber is much better at cleaning my hair than when I just use my fingers to massage my shampoo in: Its flexible, evenly spaced bristles tackle dirt and dandruff the way only a specially designed tool can, plus I’m able to scrub for longer since my hands don’t get tired, leaving my roots extra (blissfully) clean. This is probably also thanks to the tool’s ergonomic design, which makes holding the scrubber actually comfortable.
Experts also approve of the benefits of a scrubber like this one. Los Angeles-based trichologist Anna Asarte previously told HuffPost that a scalp massage can actually have an impact on your scalp’s health, helping “stimulate blood flow and nourish the hair follicles” — and mentioned that a scalp brush with soft, rounded bristles like this one could do the trick. (Your fingertips can also suffice.)
Best of all, this is a truly quick fix; the scrubber adds only about 10 seconds to my shower routine. This is especially great since I find that whenever I do skip this 10-second step, I’m more prone to flakiness and greasy buildup. It’s pretty easy to convince myself to stick to this step, since I gain no time — only oiliness and dandruff — by skipping it.
I would also be remiss not to mention the sweet massage this scrubber provides. Its gentle silicone bristles massage hair’s roots the way you’ll only get at a salon. Reviewers love this feature, saying it’s soothing and feels amazing, plus helps relieve itchiness.
I use mine on wet hair, but you can also use it on dry hair to help redistribute oils and soothe itchiness. It’s designed for all hair lengths and hair types, including thick and thin strands, long and short cuts and straight hair and curls.
The scrubber comes in 23 colors, so you can pick the one that best fits your aesthetic and your bathroom. (I own the turquoise style.) Grab one from Amazon now, or check out what reviewers have to say:
“I thought this was just a scalp massager but it’s so much more!!! I use this when I shampoo and it allows you to get such a better, deeper clean for your hair!!! You know how after you go to the salon and your hair stays clean for so much longer?? Yeah this is a tool that will allow the same thing to happen as it acts like a stylist’s massaging fingers on your scalp/through your hair! My shampoos last days longer than without using this tool! Get it - you won’t regret it!!!” — Christy Garner
“I was skeptical about the need for this, but I’m in love! As a woman with long and thick hair, shampooing and conditioning is always such a chore. This brush provides a soothing scalp massage and helps eliminate tangles! Highly recommend to anyone looking to elevate their hair care game.” — Amazon Customer
“I recently stumbled upon the HEETA Hair Scalp Massager during my deep dive into Korean hair care routines, and it’s been a revelation. I can’t believe I went so long without one. Not only is it affordably priced, but the quality is also impressive. Using it to massage my scalp while washing my hair has turned into a part of my routine that I look forward to—it feels amazing. Despite having pretty small hands, I find it easy to use and hold onto, which was a concern of mine initially. For anyone on the fence about trying a scalp massager, I’d say go for it. This little tool has made a significant difference in how I care for my hair and scalp, making the whole process more enjoyable and effective. Definitely a purchase I don’t regret.” — Jae
“I purchased this unsure if I was going to like it. I imagined the rubber bristles to pull at my long hair but I was wrong! This is the most amazing product. It cleans my scalp so well and feels like a great head massage! It fits so comfortably in your hand as well. My husband is obsessed. I would even consider buying as a gift for others because of how great it is.” — Aubrie Buell
“First time using this was amazing, I use it every wash now. Usually my hair would have residue or dandruff or even didn’t look of feel clean once my hair dried. My first use I can feel the difference. I always thought it was the shampoo and conditioner I was using but this brush proved me wrong. Buy it. You will not regret it” — E.G
“Everytime you brush with this hair scalp massager, your scalp will feel renewed. Use it in the shower to massage with shampoo on, use it daily if you have a dry scalp and itch-it will relieve the itch, and the styling is ike you just left the hair salon. I can’t say enough about this little scrubber; it is better than any hair brush I ever had, good for both women and men. Treat yourself!” — Lydia F. Borin