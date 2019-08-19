'Shang-Chi' Actor Simu Liu Congratulates Ludi Lin On New 'Mortal Kombat' Role

It looks like the world is getting another hero of Asian descent and Shang-Chi is here for it.

Reports surfaced last week that “Power Rangers” actor Ludi Lin is in talks to play Liu Kang in New Line’s upcoming live-action film based off video game series “Mortal Kombat.”

Lin appeared to independently confirm his casting in a tweet on Friday, tipping his hat to Robin Shou, who portrayed Liu Kang in the ’90s Mortal Kombat films.

“Times are changing but the challenges keep coming,” he tweeted. “I’m so ready for the fight.”

Much luv to all the MK fans button mashing that kept the series thriving. Respect to Robin Shou for portraying the OG LK. An unshakable source of pride for countless of us. Times are changing but the challenges keep coming. I’m so ready for the fight. #MORTALKOMBAT! #LiuKang — LudiLin (@ludi_lin) August 17, 2019

Lin had previously expressed interest in playing a superhero, including the role of Shang-Chi. However he also told HN Entertainment that the role itself is a statement in Asian representation.

“Whoever gets the role, I already know that I already won because it’ll be a huge step for representation and I’ll know they’ll do a good job on it, whoever gets cast,” he said.

He told the outlet that comic books have always spoken to him as a minority because of the way in which many of the themes revolve around empowering those perceived as outsiders.

“Comic books and superheroes represented something very important to me because they represented someone standing up for the outsider and standing up for the voices that are afraid to speak up,” he said.