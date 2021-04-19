'Shang-Chi' Trailer Introduces Marvel's First Asian Superhero Movie

The actor famously lobbied to play an Asian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in tweets dating back to 2014. The studio heard his call and cast him in the role five years later, with Liu making his first official appearance at San Diego Comic-Con.

In a 2019 interview with HuffPost, Liu said that he viewed the role as “an opportunity to re-introduce ourselves to the world following years of stereotypes and caricatures and tired tropes.”

“I think seeing yourself represented in that way can have a profound impact on how you view your place in society, your cultural identity and what you are capable of achieving,” he added. “I’m honored that I played a small part in this fight, and I’m ready to bear that torch if and when it is asked of me.”

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” also stars Michelle Yeoh, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang and Florian Munteanu.