Shania Twain Reveals Why Dinner With Oprah Winfrey 'Went Sour' Over Touchy Topic

Shania Twain is opening up about the time a dinner date with Oprah Winfrey didn’t quite go according to plan.

During a recent appearance on the food-focused “Table Manners” podcast, the pop and country music star recalled that one of her “most memorable dinners” was with the iconic talk show host.

“I think one of my most memorable dinners was with Oprah Winfrey,” Twain told the show’s hosts, Jessie Ware and her mom, Lennie, during the episode that aired Tuesday.

The Canadian musician said she and Winfrey ate out at a restaurant, calling her “such a smart lady” before noting that it’s “great to sit and have real talks.”

However, their “real talk” became real serious “as soon as we started talking about religion,” and then the conversation “went sour,” Twain said.

“So I said, let’s stop talking about religion,” the singer added.

Twain went on to say that “The Oprah Winfrey Show” host is “quite religious.”

Winfrey was raised in the Baptist church and has stated in the past that she’s a consistent reader of the Bible.

When Ware asked Twain about her own religious beliefs, she explained, “I’m not religious in the sense that I’m dedicated to a religion. I’m much more of a spiritual person.”

“I’m a seeker,” she added.

Twain then declared she learned the age-old lesson: Never discuss politics or religion at the dinner table.

“Everyone always says, ‘Never talk about politics or religion,’” she said, quoting the famous adage.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning singer later explained the touchy topic “just wasn’t debatable” with Winfrey, which prompted her to swiftly switch topics.

“There was no room for debate. And I like to debate. Canadians like to debate everything. So I’m like, ‘OK, I’m going to change the subject,’” she said.

Twain and Winfrey have worked together many times over the years for interviews and even a documentary.

In 2011, they collaborated on the docuseries “Why Not? With Shania Twain,” which ran for six episodes on Winfrey’s TV network, OWN.