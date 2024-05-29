Shania Twain Speaks Out On Her Ex-Husband's Affair: 'So Sad For Him'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Shania Twain can forgive ― but that doesn’t necessarily mean she can forget.

The “From This Moment On” singer opened up about forgiveness while speaking about her ex-husband, music producer Robert “Mutt” Lange, who left Twain for her best friend in 2008. Lange and Twain were married for 14 years before their split. They share a son, Eja D’Angelo Lange.

“Forgiveness is in the family of letting go. But forgiveness, more specifically for me anyway, is not really about forgetting, necessarily,” Twain said on the podcast “Great Company with Jamie Laing” in an episode released Wednesday.

“It’s about understanding the other person, and that might mean that they’re, you know, wrong,” she explained. “Maybe you believe forever that whatever they did was wrong.”

“Do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake? No,” Twain said. “It’s his mistake. Not my mistake.”

“So sad for him that he made such a great mistake that he has to live with,” she went on. “And I don’t know what that is, but that’s not my weight.”

Twain has spoken before about Lange leaving her for her best friend, Marie-Anne Thiebaud. The singer told Andy Cohen in 2015 that if she could say anything to her former friend, she would go with “I wish I’d never met you.”

“That would be it,” Twain told Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live.” “I think there are some people in life you would say, ‘I would have been better off not ever knowing that person.’”

But Twain said she “learned a lot” from that unfortunate situation. She ended up marrying Thiebaud’s former husband, Fred Thiebaud, in 2011.

The singer revealed on “Armchair Expert” last year that she “didn’t really know Fred very well” before her ex’s affair, though she admired “how gracefully and graciously he was dealing with navigating the same pain.”