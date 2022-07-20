Shania Twain Reflects On Her Record-Smashing Career In New Netflix Documentary

Shania Twain is the subject of a new Netflix documentary, "Not Just a Girl." Andreas Rentz via Getty Images

Shania Twain is looking back on the highs and lows of her boundary-smashing, record-breaking career in music by way of a new documentary.

This week, the country-pop legend unveiled the trailer for “Not Just a Girl,” which hits Netflix July 26. The clip opens with a yellow convertible driving down a country road surrounded by snow-capped mountains — presumably in Switzerland, where Twain has lived for years.

“Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary,” she says in a voiceover. “You gotta be brave.”

The rest of the trailer is composed of archival footage, namely from Twain’s concert tours and iconic music videos like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Also featured are praise-filled testimonials from a bevy of other stars, including Avril Lavigne, Orville Peck and Lionel Richie, among others.

Fans can also spot a quick glimpse of Taylor Swift, whose TikTok praising Twain appears late in the clip.

Catch the trailer for “Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl” below.

Directed by Joss Crowley, “Not Just a Girl” doesn’t shy away from Twain’s personal life.

The trailer touches on her 1993 marriage to producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange, with whom she collaborated on several hit albums like her 1997 opus, “Come on Over.” The couple divorced in 2010 after it was revealed that Lange had been having an affair with Twain’s best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

Shania Twain (right) with Taylor Swift, who also appears in "Not Just a Girl."

John Shearer/AMA2019 via Getty Images

“It was similarly intense to losing my parents,” Twain says of the painful split. “I thought I’d lost my voice forever. I thought that was it.” A year after the divorce, Twain married Frédéric Thiébaud, Marie-Anne’s former husband.

The five-time Grammy winner is slated to drop an accompanying album, “Not Just a Girl (The Highlights),” next week in conjunction with the film’s release. She’ll return to the concert stage Aug. 7 as part of Toronto’s Boots and Hearts music festival.