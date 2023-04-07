What's Hot

Entertainmentred carpetshania twain

Shania Twain Has Epic Response For Anyone Who Wants Her To Wear 'Boring' Clothes

They don't impress her much, OK?
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

From this moment on, take note: Shania Twain doesn’t do boring clothes.

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to address her bold fashion choices at the CMT Music Awards over the weekend, alongside a series of photos showing off her striking looks and accessories.

“For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity,” Twain wrote. “Other than getting to hang out with my friends for the night, it’s one of my favourite things about attending award shows!”

Twain signed off by thanking the team behind her looks and telling fans and followers that “Life is too short to wear boring clothes!! 😘”

The fact that boring clothes don’t impress her much is a win for red carpet watchers this awards show season.

Twain stole the show by wearing some of the brightest ― and funkiest ― looks at the People’s Choice Awards in 2022, this year’s Grammy Awards, the 2023 BRIT Awards and again at the CMT Music Awards.

Take a look at some of Twain’s recent daring fashion choices below:

Twain attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards red carpet on Dec. 6, 2022, in Santa Monica.
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Twain pictured during the 2022 People's Choice Awards.
Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Twain attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Twain speaks onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards.
JC Olivera via Getty Images
Twain attends Universal Music Group's 2023 Grammys after-party celebration at Milk Studios in Los Angeles.
Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images
Shania Twain attends The BRIT Awards 2023 on Feb. 11.
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Twain attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards on April 2 in Austin, Texas.
Rick Kern via Getty Images
Twain speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards.
Rick Kern via Getty Images
