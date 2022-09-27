Shania Twain Poses Topless With Cowboy Hat To Ring In New Era

After nearly 30 years in the music business, Shania Twain definitely knows a thing or two about the power of a first impression.

Last week, country-pop superstar unveiled “Waking Up Dreaming,” her first new song in five years. Twain discussed taking part in a sexy photoshoot for the single in an interview with The Sun published Sunday, calling it “a statement of being comfortable in my own skin and just being really myself.”

Republic Nashville

Twain posed topless for the song’s cover art, obscuring her breasts in shadows. Meanwhile, another photo shows her covering up with a strategically placed cowboy hat.

“I styled that photograph myself,” she said. “It was all about taking off the bra, taking off the shirt, tying the shirt around my waist.”

And she isn’t concerned about any potential criticism of the images, noting, “You can’t please everybody, that’s normal.”

“Waking Up Dreaming” is Twain’s first new song since her 2017 album, “Now,” and also her first to be released on the Republic Nashville label. The 1980s-inspired track is set to appear on the five-time Grammy winner’s sixth studio album.

Though Twain did not confirm a title nor a release date, she described the “danceable” album as a deeply personal project.

“I’m really excited about cheering people up,” she told The Sun. “I had a very productive songwriting pandemic period and as much as we were isolated, it was almost like I wanted to cheer myself up, and that just came out in the music.”

Republic Nashville

Twain has appeared to be on the brink of a career resurgence in recent months. In April, she made a surprise appearance during Harry Styles’ headlining performance at the Coachella music festival, joining the “Watermelon Sugar” singer onstage for epic renditions of her classic hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still the One.”

In July, she unveiled a Netflix documentary, “Not Just a Girl,” in which she looked back on the high and lows of her boundary-smashing, record-breaking career.