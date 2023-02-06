What's Hot

Shania Twain Is Unrecognizable In Wackiest Grammys Red Carpet Look

Twain, who wasn't nominated in tonight's ceremony, arrived in a black and white Harris Reed outfit that some social media users couldn't help but discuss.
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

Shania Twain has arrived on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards — and made quite the entrance.

The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer strolled past crowds in a black and white dress from Harris Reed’s Spring 2023 RTW line that some say resembled a character straight out of Dr. Seuss.

Twain’s look for the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles was also accessorized with bright-red hair that matched her lipstick.

Shania Twain is not nominated in tonight's ceremony.
Lester Cohen via Getty Images

While the singer wasn’t nominated in tonight’s ceremony, she’s experienced quite an exciting renaissance that began with last year’s “Not Just a Girl” documentary chronicling her life and rise to fame. Twain’s latest album “Queen of Me,” meanwhile, hit shelves on Friday.

Though Twain wasn’t the only star to don an eccentric outfit for tonight’s anticipated ceremony, her appearance spurred intense discussion on social media.

