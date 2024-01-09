Shanna Moakler Blasts Ex-Husband Travis Barker And 'That F**king Family' He Joined

Shanna Moakler is opening up about co-parenting with her ex-husband Travis Barker.
The former model recently divulged on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast just how difficult things have been since Barker, with whom Moakler shares two children, started dating Kourtney Kardashian in early 2021. Barker has since married Kardashian and had a child with her.
“When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad,’” she said in a preview of Wednesday’s episode.“‘I’m the best parent,’ ‘I’m the this and that.’”
“And I’m like, ‘Bro, you win. You’re the winner here,’” Moakler continued. “‘You have all the money and you have all the this, you’re the winner.’ But I think when the Kardashians first came around, they were enamored, just as young kids would be enamored by them.”
Representatives for Barker did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
Moakler married the Blink-182 drummer in 2004 and recently attributed their 2008 divorce to his alleged affair with Kim Kardashian. Barker, who married Kourtney in 2022, has since brought his adult children into the Kardashian fold — which Moakler said was inevitable.
“I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched [the Kardashians] on TV and now their dad is dating one and they’re going to be on the show,” she said in the preview. “And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do.”
“They’re buying them Prada, and they’re buying them gifts, and they’re going to these events and they’re meeting Kanye and all this big stuff,” she continued. “I can’t give them that. I don’t have that. I don’t have access to that. I don’t have the money to do that.”
The former couple’s children, Alabama and Landon, are now respectively 18 and 20.
“I can’t buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff,” said Moakler. “I can’t do it.”
Representatives for Kourtney did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
Moakler’s children have since appeared on “The Kardashians” numerous times, which the model seemed to resent. While yet unclear whether she was speaking about Barker in yet another preview of Wednesday’s episode, she said: “He did me pretty, pretty dirty.”
Moakler also alluded to someone’s alleged “drinking, drug problems, womanizing and addiction.” While the person’s identity was left mysterious in the preview, one of her statements was most definitely about the Kardashians.
“I’m tired of people shitting on me,” said Moakler in the video. “I don’t have to like that fucking family. There are people that don’t like that family, don’t watch that fucking show and don’t give a fuck what Kim Kardashian is doing with her ass.”
The full podcast episode hits streaming services Wednesday.