Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler Speaks Out On His Hospitalization

Shanna Moakler issued a supportive statement on Thursday about ex-husband Travis Barker’s recent hospitalization.

The Blink-182 drummer was admitted to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on June 28 for pancreatitis. Moakler and Barker have two teenage children together, Alabama and Landon.

Moakler thanked those who had reached out about Barker’s condition and praised his new wife, reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, who has stood by his side throughout the ordeal.

Advertisement

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children,” Moakler told Page Six in a statement. “I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his wife Kourtney.”

The former Playboy Model, Miss USA and “Celebrity Big Brother” alum joined Barker’s friends, fans and relatives in hoping for good news.

“I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried,” she wrote.

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker were married from 2004 to 2008. Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

Advertisement

Barker was first diagnosed with an inflamed pancreas after undergoing a colonoscopy that left him with acute stomach pain. His daughter, Alabama, posted a photo of herself standing by his hospital bed on Instagram on Wednesday night.

Moakler and Barker married in 2004 and divorced in 2008. She noted that her ex has “beat the odds” countless times before.

“I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children,” Moakler said.

Barker most notably survived a plane crash in 2008. The accident left four people dead and Barker with third-degree burns on more than 65% of his body. The crash was so traumatizing that he refused to fly for years and opted to travel by sea. He was also hospitalized in 2018 and diagnosed with blood clots in his arm.

He is currently recovering from his pancreatitis as close friends and music industry peers continue to wish him well.