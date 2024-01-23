Shannen Doherty Wishes This 1 Thing Had Happened Before She Was Fired From '90210'

Shannen Doherty attends the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party on Aug. 7, 2019 in LA. MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

Shannen Doherty is opening up about one of the most painful times in her life: getting fired from “90210.”

The actor appeared on the hit for four years, before Doherty was written off of the show.

In a candid interview with her former co-star, Jason Priestley, Doherty explains what was going on in her personal life at the time ― and why she wishes someone had spoken with her before she was fired.

Advertisement

“I definitely went through a lot of growing pains on that show. There was beautiful moments for me, and there were really hard moments for me towards my last season,” the 52-year-old “Charmed” actor said on the latest episode of her podcast, “Let’s Be Clear,” on Monday.

“I was in a really horrible marriage and there were things transpiring in that marriage that made it very hard for me to consistently be on time for work,” she said, telling Priestley that it “became a very big problem for the rest of you” as the rest of the cast was waiting on her.

“I don’t think anybody knew that my dad was super sick, and I don’t think anybody knew that my husband was a massive drug addict who would get incredibly violent at times, and that it was all-consuming for me,” Doherty, who was married to actor Ashley Hamilton at the time, said. “I didn’t even want to leave the house because I was scared that he would go and get drugs.”

But before she was written off of “90210,” Doherty wishes someone at the show would’ve had a heart-to-heart with her about the reality of the situation.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t anybody’s responsibility but mine, but I certainly wish that I had been sort of sat down and sort of looked at and said ‘Listen, the end result is going to be this, you know? The end result is going to be you get fired because none of us are willing to put up with it anymore,’” she added. “And I understand that you have a issue in your personal life, but that also can’t bleed into work, you also have to get your shit together.”

Doherty’s honest recollection comes just one month after she dropped another bombshell podcast revelation about her 2001 exit from the hit WB show, “Charmed.”

While the actor previously helped push the narrative that she left the show on her own accord, Doherty revealed in December that she was fired from the show because of her co-star, Alyssa Milano.

But instead of revealing the real reason why she was departing at the time, Doherty’s reps encouraged her to keep it quiet.

“My representatives, I remember them looking at me at the time and said, ‘No, no, no, your career won’t survive another firing, so we’re just going to say that you chose to leave,’” she revealed. “I remember I started laughing, going, “Who is going to believe that I’m crazy enough to leave a hit show?”

Advertisement

Much like her exit from “90210,” Doherty wishes things had gone down differently with her removal.

“I wish that I had been older and wiser because I definitely would’ve sued, and I would’ve been honest about the situation because the rumors followed me regardless,” she admitted.